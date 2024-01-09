Romania TV – Mourning in the world of fashion. A famous designer from Romania died at only 42 years old

Mourning in the fashion world. The sad announcement was made even by those close to the fashion designer, on social networks. At the end of last year, Delia Lazăr claimed that she was facing a delicate health problem, but she was very optimistic that she would overcome this difficult ordeal.

Mourning in the fashion world

Unfortunately, the fashion designer lost her battle with the disease and passed away at just 42 years old, leaving behind a lot of pain, but also three wonderful boys.

The lifeless body of the late fashion designer is to be deposited at the Chapel of the Church of Saint Nicholas in Slobozia. On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 12:00 p.m., Delia Lazar will be driven on the last road. The funeral ceremony will take place at the Resurrection of Lazar cemetery in the Muscel neighborhood, according to fanatik.ro.

This year has taught me to never give up. I faced so many challenges, but I faced them with courage. I know I will prevail in all that follows. It taught me to give up the illusion of control. There are things that will happen whether I like it or not. As long as I trust the process and do my best, everything will be fine! It taught me to accept change.

Opportunities will always present themselves to those who are ready, and I am willing to accept change if it will lead to a better version of me! I want to thank everyone who respects me. To those who consider me a friend. To those who love me. To those who think of me from time to time. To those who give me good advice. To those who give me the strength to continue. To those who support me and accept me as I am. Thank you!“, wrote Delia Lazar, on December 30, 2023.

