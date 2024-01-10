Romania TV – Oana Zăvoranu lost the trial with Adelina Pestrițu. How much money does “Querida” have to pay him

#Romania #Oana #Zăvoranu #lost #trial #Adelina #Pestrițu #money #Querida #pay

Oana Zăvoranu lost the case with Adelina Pestrițu. The actress became the creator of her own online show, where she mercilessly judges, attacks and mocks influencers. Among his dislikes were Adelina Pestrițu, Oana Roman, Cristina ICH, Anda Adam and Alina Ceușan.

”On the 5th place is the well-mannered Pinocchio. She’s on this list because she’s one of the biggest paid mokangioaice (…). It’s all a trick and a spell, because the woman moans all the time, because she has no occupation other than dancing on the boxes in her youth and stringing men together like changing socks, and that she was Vârciu’s wife.

Who the hell is this girl? She is a little girl who 6 years ago, 7 years ago, I don’t know when, shyly came to the speakers (…) She went and sold Vârciulića (…) for 1,500 euros to a television station. From that thousand 500 euros, she bought a purse, because she wanted a purse since she was at Câmpulung Muscel“, is one of the statements made at that time by Oana Zăvoranu about Adelina Pestrițu.

Read also: Oana Zăvoranu goes into business! What plans does the star have for the new year: “Nothing can stop me”

Oana Zăvoranu lost the case with Adelina Pestrițu

Oana Zăvoranu must delete the posts she made on social networks, those that refer to Adelina Pestrițu, and pay compensation in the amount of 10,000 lei. At the same time, when the decision will remain final, the actress must publish it, at her expense, in a widely circulated national newspaper, within 15 days of its communication.

”Admits in part the request for summons, made by the plaintiff Pestriţu-Şteblea Ioana-Adelina, in opposition to the defendant Zăvoranu Ioana. It compels the defendant to delete from her accounts opened on the social networks Facebook, Instagram and Youtube, the posts related to the plaintiff, the content of which was submitted in the evidence attached to the summons request.

Obliges the defendant to pay the plaintiff the sum of 10,000 lei as civil damages for the moral damage caused. It obliges the defendant to publish this decision, after it has become final, at its expense, in a widely circulated national newspaper, within 15 days of its communication. Rejects the rest of the summons request, as unfounded“, it is stated in the decision of the judges.