Romania TV – The revolting scene from the movie “Daddy part-time”. Eva Măruță asks Alex Bogdan if he is going to maintain intimate relations with Doina Teodoru. All the kids who went to the movies saw it

A revolting scene takes place in the movie Tati part-time. Everyone who saw the film noticed her, but no one had the courage to talk about her.

In the film, at one point, the characters played by Alex Bogdan and Eva Măruță meet in the elevator with his colleague. She, played by Doina Teodoru, is the patron’s daughter. She is attracted to Alex Bogdan and gives him a hint that she needs to finish all the projects she has in the works or it won’t be good for him.

”I knew you were just snuggling up and loving kids.” says Doina Teodoru in the film. ‘‘She’s my colleague and the boss’s daughter’‘, says Alex Bogdan to Eva Măruță.

After she leaves the elevator, Eva Măruță, witnessing the scene, asks Alex Bogdan if he is going to have intimate relations with her.

”And you’re going to have sex with her?”, says Eva.

An absolutely strange question coming from a child. At the same time, since the movie was released, thousands of children went to the movie theaters to see the movie and witnessed this scene.

Eva Măruță, praised for her acting talent

Getting over this, while there were many who criticized her for being cast in this film, there were also many who praised her for the talent she displayed.

„Măruță and Andra are absolutely exceptional parents. I know them, because they stayed in a villa bought from me, understand? They are exceptional parents. There are some who were born black in the sky of the mouth, like the donkey at the head of the track. A child doesn’t even know how to defend himself, the poor thing. Okay, he doesn’t really hear this stuff either, but I want to tell you one more thing. 55 thousand people were cursing me and I was going straight into the middle of them.

A fool is never criticized, only a man who does good, a man who is successful. That’s why they criticized it, that it’s successful, of course. It should motivate them more. God, we are beasts.

Sir, those bitter people, who have no water to drink, would like their children to be there too. And I never get there. That’s why God didn’t make everyone equal. But I don’t want to talk about children. It’s a special family”Mitica Dragomir said.