Romania TV – The year has good signs for pensioners! The Pension House made the long-awaited announcement by Romania’s elderly

The year has good signs for retirees! The announcement of the representatives of the Pension House comes in the context of the adoption of the new Pension Law, Law no. 360/2023, which will enter into force on September 1.

Once it enters into force, the new regulation will allow people who meet the retirement conditions to choose between receiving the pension or continuing their professional activity, with an extended age limit of up to 70 years.

Thus, people insured in the public pension system who meet the conditions for registration to the pension, namely the standard retirement age and the minimum contributory contribution period, will have the right to choose between retirement and the continuation of the activity, say the representatives of the Bistrita-Năsăud County Pension House.

They emphasized the fact that in accordance with art. 46 para. (1) and (2) of Law no. 360/2023, the old-age pension is granted to those who simultaneously meet the age and contribution period conditions. It also introduces an option for those who wish to continue working, with the employer’s annual agreement, until they reach the age of 70.

However, the option is conditional on meeting the criteria specified in annex no. 5 of the law.

The representatives of the Pension House draw attention to the fact that during the transition period between January 1, 2024 and August 31, 2024, the conditions for registering for the pension will be based on the standard retirement age and the minimum period of contributions provided for in Law no. 263/2010.

The Bistrita-Năsăud County Pension House held that highlighting another important point of the new regulations refers to the decisions of the Constitutional Court.

The judges of the Constitutional Court established that the provisions of art. 56 para. (1) lit. C) from the Labor Code and art. 98 para. (1) lit. d of the Law on the Status of Civil Servants are constitutional, insofar as they allow women to continue their professional activity under identical conditions to men, that is, until the age of 65.

According to Decision no. 387/2018 and Decision no. 112/2021, women who meet these criteria after January 1, 2024, the date of entry into force of the relevant article, will be able to opt for continuing the activity until the age of 65, in accordance with art. 46 para. (2) from Law no. 360/2023. At the same time, people applying for the pension must present a certificate from the employer and a declaration on their own responsibility, confirming that they will not continue their professional activity until they are 70 years old.

