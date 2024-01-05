Romania TV – What diet does Andreea Esca follow: “If you want to lose weight, you eat meat with salad and no more…”. What foods did he give up?

#Romania #diet #Andreea #Esca #follow #lose #weight #eat #meat #salad #more… #foods #give

Andreea Esca takes care of her figure by eating healthy and eliminating certain products from her daily diet. In addition, he also does sports, he goes to pilates.

Andreea Esca confessed that she cannot afford to eat everything and that is exactly why she turned to the advice of a nutritionist.

Read also Vlad Gherman and Oana Moșneagu spent New Year’s Eve in an exotic destination. They made it over 24 hours to the story location

“To be honest, things are quite simple, that is, you have to somehow learn to eat, not to associate certain foods and have the will to eat the right amount and the foods combined in a certain way. (…) That means you don’t eat schnitzel anymore, which also has meat and egg and flour, or you don’t eat meat with potatoes.

First of all, this is the most important thing, that this is what we used to do and this is what we all do, that they are tasty, that is, you want to eat meat with potatoes, you don’t feel like eating meat with salad, but if you want to lose weight, you eat meat with salad and you no longer eat a portion of 200 grams, you eat a portion of 100 grams, that’s it. You don’t eat so much anymore and you get used to it,” Andreea Esca revealed to Click.ro.

What foods did Andreea Esca give up

After reducing the amount of food, Andreea Esca completely eliminated sweets. He prefers to get the sugar he needs from fruit. Given that bread is her greatest weakness, as she admitted, the presenter follows a diet that allows her to consume, in moderate quantities, this food as well.

Also Read:  New information about the date of Romania's accession to Schengen: "The President has a vote by which he can block anything in Europe"

“I think it’s good to eat less. I didn’t eat sugar except from fruit, I didn’t eat sweets anymore, to avoid it, and bread, just like that, a slice of rye bread, which I like very much. For example, the biggest wish was to be able to eat bread, because I like bread very much, I don’t have a problem giving up sweets’, Andreea Esca also told the quoted source.

Read also Embarrassing moment for Andreea Bălan, even on New Year’s Eve. What was not seen on TV and could have cost the artist dearly

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Weather report. Snowfall in the Atlas and the Rif, scattered rain in some of the Kingdom’s provinces this Friday, December 5
Weather report. Snowfall in the Atlas and the Rif, scattered rain in some of the Kingdom’s provinces this Friday, December 5
Posted on
Index – Abroad – Suicide-prevention steel netting was pulled under the Golden Gate Bridge
Index – Abroad – Suicide-prevention steel netting was pulled under the Golden Gate Bridge
Posted on
Mark Zuckerberg sold Meta shares for nearly $500 million
Mark Zuckerberg sold Meta shares for nearly $500 million
Posted on
Tetris completed for the first time by a 13-year-old boy
Tetris completed for the first time by a 13-year-old boy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News