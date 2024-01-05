Romania TV – What diet does Andreea Esca follow: “If you want to lose weight, you eat meat with salad and no more…”. What foods did he give up?

#Romania #diet #Andreea #Esca #follow #lose #weight #eat #meat #salad #more… #foods #give

Andreea Esca takes care of her figure by eating healthy and eliminating certain products from her daily diet. In addition, he also does sports, he goes to pilates.

Andreea Esca confessed that she cannot afford to eat everything and that is exactly why she turned to the advice of a nutritionist.

“To be honest, things are quite simple, that is, you have to somehow learn to eat, not to associate certain foods and have the will to eat the right amount and the foods combined in a certain way. (…) That means you don’t eat schnitzel anymore, which also has meat and egg and flour, or you don’t eat meat with potatoes.

First of all, this is the most important thing, that this is what we used to do and this is what we all do, that they are tasty, that is, you want to eat meat with potatoes, you don’t feel like eating meat with salad, but if you want to lose weight, you eat meat with salad and you no longer eat a portion of 200 grams, you eat a portion of 100 grams, that’s it. You don’t eat so much anymore and you get used to it,” Andreea Esca revealed to Click.ro.

What foods did Andreea Esca give up

After reducing the amount of food, Andreea Esca completely eliminated sweets. He prefers to get the sugar he needs from fruit. Given that bread is her greatest weakness, as she admitted, the presenter follows a diet that allows her to consume, in moderate quantities, this food as well.

“I think it’s good to eat less. I didn’t eat sugar except from fruit, I didn’t eat sweets anymore, to avoid it, and bread, just like that, a slice of rye bread, which I like very much. For example, the biggest wish was to be able to eat bread, because I like bread very much, I don’t have a problem giving up sweets’, Andreea Esca also told the quoted source.

