Romania will modernize Oerlikon air defense systems with the help of Rheinmetall / How much does the contract cost and what does it consist of

The Romanian Ministry of Defense concluded a contract with the German manufacturer Rheinmetall for the complete modernization of the country’s Oerlikon GDF 103 air defense systems.

Oerlikon anti-aircraft gunsPhoto: MApN

How much is the contract signed by Romania with Rheinmetall and what does it consist of?

The contract is worth 325 million euros and includes the delivery of four systems (six artillery installations per system), as well as the provision of training, spare parts and other services.

Two air defense systems will be delivered within 24 months, and the other two within three years.

“This first substantial order from the Romanian government widens our footprint in Central Europe. It also underlines Rheinmetall’s role as a leading supplier of ground-based air defense systems. Furthermore, the order will strengthen the defensive capabilities of the EU and NATO on the eastern flank of Europe, which we are very happy about,” says Armin Papperger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Rheinmetall AG.

Rheinmetall has already been operating for several months in Romania, in Satu Mare, a maintenance center where it maintains military vehicles.

Each of the ordered systems consists of the Oerlikon Skymaster TLCN fire control system, a 3D X-Band Tactical Acquisition or X-TAR3D radar system, six GDF009 TREO Oerlikon Twin Guns caliber 35 mm and two heavy tonnage vehicles for transporting the system fire control and tracking radar system, according to the German company.

Romania has 36 Oerlikon GDF-003 double artillery installations (72 guns) in the Land Forces. According to the current modernization contract, 24 artillery installations (48 guns) will be brought to the new GDF-009 standard.

The Oerlikon anti-aircraft gun system

The Romanian Land Forces are equipped with the Oerlikon anti-aircraft system (Oerlikon GDF-003) – artillery installations with two 35mm anti-aircraft guns that are installed in the places where they must ensure anti-aircraft protection.

The systems are “mobile” in the sense that they can be packed up and moved to another location. Similarly, their radars are mounted on trucks that are part of the battery.

Oerlikon complex 2×35 mm – A total of 72 anti-aircraft guns (36 systems) that were bought from Switzerland and with which Romania participated for two consecutive years in the NATO contingent in Poland.

The guns stack and, along with the radars and ancillary equipment, are towed by Dac 6X6 trucks.