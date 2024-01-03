Romania will not get rid of Russian drones even in 2024. Defense Minister: ‘The detection capacity is limited by a series of absolutely objective factors’ – News on sources

#Romania #rid #Russian #drones #Defense #Minister #detection #capacity #limited #series #absolutely #objective #factors #News #sources

The Minister of Defense, Angel Tîlvăr, states that the Romanian authorities have taken measures to prevent incidents like those reported last year, when drones used in the war in Ukraine fell on Romanian soil or entered Romanian airspace. The minister emphasizes that, although Romania has high-performance equipment for detecting such aircraft, there are a number of limitations in terms of detection capacity, limitations that are given by objective factors.

The Minister of Defense stated that, after the incidents reported last year, when drones originating from the conflict in Ukraine fell on Romanian soil, the authorities took measures to be able to “generate safety” so that Romanian citizens living in the area at the mouth of the Danube do not be affected.

“There are concrete elements that have obviously been in our attention and that we have tried to manage in such a way that from day to day, from event to event, the level of attention, alert for prevention and combating the possible effects be a high one. As you know, the Black Sea, but also the mouths of the Danube, because everyone says that the access to the Black Sea is through the straits, but the access to the Black Sea is also through the Danube, which acquires a very great strategic importance, this access determined to increase our presence in such a way that we can better supervise the arms of the Danube, I mean first of all Chilia, where there were events. (…) We have taken the measures that were considered necessary so that we can prevent and act immediately if this happens again”, said Angel Tîlvăr, Tuesday evening, on Antena 3.

The minister said that between the Romanian town of Plauru and the nearest Ukrainian port there is “a relatively small distance”, that “this relatively small distance makes it possible for incidents to exist”, and in this context the Romanian authorities have taken measures to act immediately if such drones reach Romanian airspace.

“We have the necessary equipment, but we must be as clear as possible regarding the limitations that are in terms of detecting them because the materials they are made of reflect little radio waves, the altitude at which they fly or at which they flew in so that they could not be detected at the very place where the incident took place… this altitude is… The ability to detect is limited by a number of absolutely objective factors that are valid for absolutely any kind of equipment you have. So we are equipped with radars that are of a very high technological level, but there are a number of limitations. We doubled with the increase in the number of observation points, with the ability to collect information from the population that would allow us to make the decisions that could be the most appropriate, with better inter-institutional collaboration between the Coast Guard, the Border Police and MApN. So there are a number of things that we have done and I think that they have increased the level of security”, said the Minister of National Defense.

According to it, the arrangement of shelters, the generation of alarms, but also the training of local authority representatives are part of the plan of measures adopted to prevent these events.