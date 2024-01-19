Romanian tomatoes from Ceaușescu’s time, full of chemicals

#Romanian #tomatoes #Ceaușescus #time #full #chemicals

A photo report shows that the “Romanian” tomatoes of Ceaușescu’s time were full of chemicals and that farmers wore gas masks on their faces. A few years ago, Liviu Dragnea had a different opinion.

The “Romanian” tomatoes of Ceaușescu’s time were full of chemicals, and farmers had to wear gas masks on their faces, a photo report shows. However, Liviu Dragnea stated that he has not eaten a quality tomato for a long time.

Dragnea praised Romanian tomatoes

“When we buy a tomato from the store, let it taste like a tomato and smell like a tomato…”, said Liviu Dragnea, when he was PSD president, praising Romanian tomato production.

“In the time of Nicu, tomatoes had taste!”, writes today, ironically, on Cineclic’s Facebook page. Cineclic is an “independent” film studio located in Buftea.

The reality would be different

The source of the images are, according to Cineclic, “boxes full of negatives, photo slides, Romanian industry before 1989, agriculture, animal husbandry and 16 mm films on industry and labor protection”, a donation made by Florin Șerban. Cineclic digitized these images.

The former president of the PSD, Liviu Dragnea, praised Romanian tomatoes countless times. In 2019, he declared that Romania does not deserve to have tasteless tomatoes. “We must try to make sure that this double standard no longer exists in Romania – that is, good tomatoes are kept for western countries, and bad and unhealthy tomatoes come to Romania. And it is valid for any vegetable or fruit that enters this country”, declared Dragnea in Giurgiu county, in April 2019.

Romanian tomatoes, full of chemicals

On the Food Chain website it was written that the tomatoes from 2013 contained many pesticides and residues.

“In 2013, out of the 101 samples from Romanian tomatoes, 15 contained residues higher than those reported. 26 samples were taken from the community space, and 14 had higher residues than those communicated by those responsible for the food chain. From non-European countries, 103 samples were analyzed, and 51 samples contained higher amounts of pesticides,” wrote the Food Chain website in 2019.