Romanians can already make reservations for direct flights to New York. Prices start from 379 euros

#Romanians #reservations #direct #flights #York #Prices #start #euros

The airline HiSky announces that it has introduced in the reservation system the possibility of direct purchase of flights to New York, departing from the airports of Cluj and the capital of the Republic of Moldova. HiSky’s first flight to New York is scheduled for Friday, June 7. The transatlantic flight, from Bucharest, will last just over 10 hours.

“Passengers from Cluj Napoca and Chisinau will be able to reach the United States of America with just a short stop, in Bucharest. The HiSky airline has introduced in the reservation system the possibility of direct purchase of flights to New York, departing from the airports of Cluj and the capital of the Republic of Moldova. The schedule of flights connecting these cities and Bucharest has been adapted so that the duration of the connection is only one hour and 10 minutes, the estimated time to reach the boarding gate for the scheduled flight Bucharest, Henri Coandă – JFK, New York”announces the company.

Thus, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, passengers from the west of the country and from the Republic of Moldova will board from the departure airport at 6:30 a.m. and will land in New York at 11:35 a.m. local time, with a total journey time, including connection, of only 12 hours.

“The main advantage for passengers who will choose to travel to the United States on a HiSky flight is the lack of risks associated with stopover travel, such as losing the connection or luggage. For the purchase of a trip from Cluj or Chisinau, with a connection to Bucharest, they will make a single reservation in the company’s system, so that ensuring the connection to the final destination and the transfer of checked baggage remain the responsibility of HiSky”the company states.

Ticket prices for a direct flight to New York

For a flight from Cluj Napoca to New York, prices start at 379 euros/flight segment, and for the same destination, passengers departing from Chisinau will pay a fare starting at 375 euros.

“Bucharest airport has become the main HiSky hub, but, as we promised our passengers, we want to offer advantageous travel options for the residents of the entire region. Last year, we introduced the facility of connecting flights to provide access to our entire route network to passengers from the country and the Republic of Moldova. Creating links to the USA comes as a natural step, especially since we are talking about this hitherto inaccessible destination and long awaited by the business community, tourists and the diaspora. We have worked hard to optimize the flight schedule to be able to achieve this level of perfect coordination between connections, while still maintaining affordable departure times, in the morning, and sufficient time for transfer, without extending too much the total duration of the trip. We managed to create an experience free of any complications, from booking to landing at the final destination, so that passengers do not feel significant differences between direct and connecting flights, neither in terms of the ticket price nor the effort of the journey”says Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky.

HiSky’s first flight to New York is scheduled for Friday, June 7. The destination will be operated with four frequencies per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays with return on the same days, and the transatlantic flight, from Bucharest, will last just over 10 hours.

Tickets are available for two service classes, economy and business, with a hot meal and a snack included in the reservation, for each passenger. Flights Bucharest Otopeni – New York, JFK, will be made with a modern wide-body aircraft, Airbus A330-200, which offers passengers, in addition to the possibility of non-stop travel and access to multimedia content, for the entire duration of the trip. Along with passengers from Cluj and Chisinau, the airline introduced the option of flights to the USA, under the same conditions, with a connection to Bucharest, and for people whose departure airport is Tel Aviv, Israel. The connection for these passengers is available every Thursday and Sunday, with rates from 405 euros.

The HiSky company was founded in 2020 in the Republic of Moldova by Iulian Scorpan, former general director of Air Moldova.

Editor : D.C.