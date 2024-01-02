Romanians celebrating New Year’s Eve in Madrid, forced by the police to leave the restaurant. “I paid, but I didn’t even eat”

The New Year’s Eve party of some Romanians in Spain ended prematurely after the police forced them to leave the restaurant in Madrid where they had fun on New Year’s Eve.

The owner of the place, also a Romanian, would not have had approval from the authorities to organize the New Year’s Eve party, says a woman who filmed the intervention of the Spanish police, according to Diaspora News.

“The police came and told us to leave the place. I don’t know who they’re looking for. He tries to explain it to us. We spend New Year’s Eve in the car. I paid, but I didn’t even eat. God! Such bad luck. He said to leave like this, for no reason. I have never experienced anything like this in my life. I paid. Apparently the owner doesn’t have a license to do New Year’s Eve. The restaurant is a luxury one. If we don’t leave the restaurant they arrest us. They are already arresting a Spaniard. The Romanians don’t arrest us, but they detained a Spaniard, who is the loudest!”, said Luminița Mantale on her TikTok account.

@lumynyta.ionela #fyp #foryou #humor #stitch #meme #wow #relatable #naruto #relatable #meme ♬ sonido original – Mantale Luminita

The Romanian woman says that the New Year’s Eve party cost her more than 100 euros, money that she would not have received back, according to her words.

“We’re sorry. We were also left without New Year’s Eve, he didn’t even give us the money. I paid 110 euros each. Ugly evening. We don’t have any food prepared at home. We don’t even have champagne. The owner didn’t have a license. He took the money, put it in his pocket and left for Romania. I think the waiters knew too, because they were laughing. More than 300 people were taken out”, the Romanian said.

Source: Diaspora News

