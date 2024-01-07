Romanians who will have a pension increase of 112%, after the increase

#Romanians #pension #increase #increase

There are Romanians who will earn twice as much after the pension increase, according to calculations made according to the new pension law.

For example, a Romanian who currently has a pension of 1,125 lei and a contribution period of 36 years, will receive after the September increase 112%, according to the calculations made by Prof. Anton Hadăr, the head of the union that deals with education university, on Sunday, at Antena 3 CNN.

The pensioner in our example has a pension of 1,125 in December and a contributory contribution period of 36 years.

“He has the minimum pension and, probably, he also worked with the minimum salary,” said Prof. Anton Hadăr.

From the current pension of 1,125 lei, the pensioner will receive in January, after indexation by 13.8%, the amount of 1,281 lei.

Then, after the increase in September, the Romanian pensioner in the example above will have a pension of 2,340 lei, which means an increase of 112.14%. Thus, in this case, we are talking about a doubling of the pension.

After the 36 years of contributions, the pensioner has 21.62745 points achieved.

“In addition, he received 580 lei in bonus points, in addition to the new pension formula. He probably retired at an unfavorable time,” explained Prof. Anton Hadăr, the head of the union dealing with university education.

The new pension law comes with a new calculation formula

Pension calculation = VPR x Total number of points

The VPR (reference point value) will be 81 lei.

Total number of points = contribution points + stability points + assimilated and non-contributory period points.

Non-contributory points: years in the military, unemployment or college (0.25 points each year).

Contribution points: the years you have contributed to the pension system. One point for each year.

How do Romanians find out when they can retire?

When can I retire? – it is a question that interests many Romanians, whether they are still working and about to retire, or whether they have already retired, but early.

Now you can find out in less than a minute the date on which you can retire, whether it is early retirement, partial early retirement or retirement pension.

All you have to do is go to the website of the National Public Pension House, fill in your date of birth and gender, then find out your retirement date (Explanations in the Photo Gallery).