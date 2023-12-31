Romania’s dignity was not an object of negotiation. We are treated as second class citizens because that is the quality of our politicians

#Romanias #dignity #object #negotiation #treated #class #citizens #quality #politicians

MEP Dacian Cioloş states, in response to the publication of the decision on partial admission to the Schengen area, that Romania’s dignity was not subject to negotiation and that “we are treated as second-class citizens because this is the quality of our politicians” from the EU Council, reports Agerpres.

“I know how it is as a prime minister, when you are criticized from all sides for the decisions you take or not. However, beyond the internal political disputes and misunderstandings or the electoral interest, in the case of Schengen it is about the dignity of Romanians and the representation of Romania at the European level. Marcel Ciolacu must be clear, to honestly explain to us the additional conditions that he accepted on behalf of Romania for this partial accession to the Schengen Area and to assume the absolute first that he negotiated: the fact that for full entry into Schengen will require two EU Council decisions, not just one with an attached calendar, as happened for all other Schengen member states. Just as the MCV represented a millstone for Romania for 15 years, so the way we now enter Schengen, half-heartedly and with absurd conditions, imposed abusively by a temporary Austrian government, will accentuate the feeling that we are not considered Europeans with full rights. A decision that may seem good can easily turn, over time, into a new topic for populists and extremists”, says Cioloş, in a post on Facebook.

According to MEP Dacian Cioloş, former prime minister, there are three “crucial aspects” in the decision of the EU Council”.

“First of all, as I said above, this decision only refers to the lifting of customs controls in airports and ports, explicitly writing that a lifting of controls at the land borders will have to be approved in another decision of the Council. What does this mean in practice? That any member state will be able to block the full entry of Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen, at any time. Any member state can impose new conditions on us, among the most diverse. We still depend on the goodwill of Austria and the other member states for a right we have had for 12 years. Second, we do NOT have a clear timeline for this hypothetical second decision. It only mentions that negotiations will continue through 2024, but makes no clear legal commitment to any deadline. Thirdly, Romania and Bulgaria accepted, through their political representatives, additional conditions in exchange for accession, such as unannounced controls at Austrian airports on flights with Romanian or Bulgarian origin or, much more seriously, increased controls “with multiple filters ” at the border between Romania and Bulgaria or Romania and Hungary, which will make land traffic even more difficult and will mean another hundreds of millions of euros lost by Romanian transporters, farmers and entrepreneurs. Moreover, this decision legally legitimizes the political blackmail of a member state, which is not based on any kind of argument or reasonable explanation: we can say goodbye to any possible action at the Court of Justice of the European Union, because we ourselves (through Ciolacu Government) I agreed with all these additional discriminatory conditions”, explains Cioloş in his post.

In his opinion, through the negotiations that took place, Austria “received the right to control and condition” Romania’s presence in Europe.

“Romania’s dignity in the EU depends on the quality of our representation at the European level: we are treated as second-class citizens because this is the quality of our politicians in the Union Council. So, Mr. Ciolacu, I will tell you directly: it could be much better. The dignity of Romanians was not an object of negotiation. Romania must not remain in the hands of Austria or another government in the European Union. The bitter truth after your negotiations is that Austria received the right to control and condition Romania’s presence in Europe in exchange for the promise that Romanian tourists will spend five minutes less at customs at the airport”, says Dacian Cioloş.