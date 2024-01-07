ROMERO REMEDIES | The three diseases that rosemary helps fight

#ROMERO #REMEDIES #diseases #rosemary #helps #fight

He romero It is an aromatic herb that It has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. It is rich in antioxidants, flavonoids and other compounds that can help improve health in various ways. One of the best known properties of rosemary is its ability to improve cognitive function.

Various studies have shown that rosemary can help improve memorythe concentration and the attention. It can also help reduce stress and anxiety, which can lead to improved cognitive performance. Another beneficial property of rosemary is its ability to combat aging.

Los antioxidants present in the romero they can help protect cells from oxidative damagewhich can contribute to delay the process aging. They can also help improve skin health and the cabello. Finally, rosemary also has anti-inflammatory properties.