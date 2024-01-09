ROMUALD RAKOTONDRABE – “Qualification for CAN and CHAN to be prioritized”

Romuald Félix Rakotondrabe, Barea coach.

The Barea will have a very busy schedule this year with the 3rd and 4th days of the World Cup qualifiers, the CAN 2025 qualifiers and the CHAN qualifiers.

At the start of 2024, what are your objectives and wishes for the possible matches that await the Barea?

I am not going to comment yet on qualification for the World Cup, because the qualifiers will last until 2026. I rather think that we must also prioritize and not underestimate qualification for the CAN after our feat in Egypt in 2019, and qualification for CHAN after winning the bronze medal. And I wish the best results to the national team in all these major competitions.

In carrying out projects and promises, what do you demand or expect from leaders and decision-makers?

Certainly, the leaders of these bodies have always collaborated with us, the technical staff, for the good of the national team, but I think that with more seriousness and dynamism, we will be able to work better and with more efficiency. The preparation of the national team is always a state affair and we all have a common goal, success in international competitions.

The matches against Comoros and Mali will take place in June, five months from now. Preparation matches are planned for March, can you tell us the preparation program?

We have been working continuously since the first and second day matches against Ghana and Chad. The technical staff observes, closely and constantly, the players who participate in the Grand Tournament of Antananarivo and, later, the OPL for the locals. For his part, Hugon who is in France follows the expatriates, those who are in competition. The preparation matches will take place and we have asked and insisted to the Federation to play them at home, because the next two days are planned to be held at home. The sparings for the friendly matches have yet to be defined. We are awaiting confirmation from the Federation.

What is your ambition regarding qualification for the World Cup after the first two days?

We must ensure the next two matches of the 3rd and 4th days, if we really dream of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. We will face the group favorites. The Comoros, leader, and Mali, provisional second, after the first two days. In addition, Mali, which participates in the CAN like Ghana, will have good preparation. Concerning detection, for the case of goalkeepers, Nina’s operation is not obligatory. He underwent a long rehabilitation. The staff is currently closely monitoring three or four goalkeepers. We continually observe all potential players, even those who are without a club or have changed clubs. We will, of course, select those who are efficient and have the matches in their legs.

Serge Rasanda