ROMUALD RAKOTONDRABE – “We will be at a turning point in our qualification”

The Barea coach, Romuald Rakotondrabe, has had an impressive journey during this year 2023. Rôrô won the bronze medal at Chan in February and recovered the gold medal from the Island Games thirty years after the former national team won first.

Footballers expect better results for the next home matches against Comoros and Mali. How will you avoid the kind of bitter defeat against Ghana?

We had difficulty digesting this injury time defeat against Ghana. We, the technicians, or rather me, decided to take responsibility. The players didn’t deserve it after what they showed during added time, but that’s football. We were able to learn lessons and a lot of experiences. Our weaknesses perhaps lay in deconcentration, fatigue, management of added time and it will be up to us to remind ourselves of this and avoid it in each match. We did everything to boost their morale for the next match against Chad, two days later. You must also avoid conceding at the start of the match.

The next home matches against Comoros and Mali will be the turning point in our qualification for the World Cup. What is your state of mind five months before the matches?

Undeniable, the Comoros team is for the moment the favorite of the group, first ahead of Mali and Madagascar after its two victories. Playing at home is an advantage but that doesn’t mean we’re going to win easily. If we really want to qualify for the World Cup, we must work now to collect the maximum possible points, six points, in these two matches. So, you have to work hard and seriously. We know that Mali is the favorite of the group from the start of the qualifiers but in football, no team can claim to win in advance. So everything is doable. Let’s hope that the players will be in great shape because our qualification will depend on these two matches.

Your results during the 2023 season have brought new life to Malagasy football. What is your goal and outlook for the new year 2024?

We continue our work tirelessly. After the injury of the two goalkeepers Nina and Melvin, I reiterate that we have a big problem in this position, in Madagascar and abroad because it is a key position. It’s too easy to list names on social media. We have compiled a long list. Me and my technicians are closely monitoring these players. We recommended that they prepare now with a view, first, to the preparation matches in March. We are not going to solicit them. You have to check everything closely, do they play often, how many matches and minutes, the number of goals scored… Both the locals and the expatriates are in the middle of the championship at the moment. The technical staff observes them in each of their respective matches. We have enough time to cast, who are in good shape and able to carry out their mission. We’re not going to make a mistake before the next matches in March. Every player should prove that he deserves to be a starter for the national team and this is the time for goalkeepers to show it. You must always have an ambition to achieve a goal.

Local competitions have already been launched, the Antananarivo Grand Tournament since November, the Madagascar Cup and the OPL towards the end of February. What do you think about local detection?

The most important thing is that local competition resumes. Clubs abroad have been in the middle of the championship for months. I don’t really like the terms expatriate and local because those who deserve it will all be able to join the selection. All players therefore start with the same equal footing. It is up to them to demonstrate and prove because the international competitions will follow one another, in addition to the qualifiers for the World Cup, those of Can and Chan will soon come.

Njiva’s social media interview mentioning that some expatriates don’t give 100% created a buzz. Didn’t this incident create disagreements between the players?

Everyone has their own opinion and way of seeing things. I personally think that we can positive what Njiva said. Perhaps it was the way he said it that shocked some people a little. I consider all those selected as Malagasy who can defend the national colors. I don’t want to judge anyone. He except knows how to make things positive. I think the interview had no impact on team cohesion. This is also our role at each gathering. Cohesion has always been our asset, as in the case of the Comoros, which has had a flawless performance so far.

