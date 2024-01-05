Romulus Ruszin-Szendi: a blood price has been set on my head

#Romulus #RuszinSzendi #blood #price #set

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, former Chief of Staff of the National Defense Staff, was a guest on Péter Hajdú’s Frizbi show, where he recalled his service in Iraq and Afghanistan and said that the situation was tense several times, Index reports.

“Many more of the resisters were looking for me to take my head home. Back then, every commander of this level had a price on his head. I will be forever grateful to the guys who protected me then”

– said Romulus Ruszin-Szendi about his time in Afghanistan.

The former head of the national defense also said that during his service in Iraq, the situation was so risky that because of the attacks, soldiers could only enter Baghdad by air, not by land. He recalled that when he was negotiating with the local police chief or governor, he did not wear a bulletproof vest, thus signaling his trust in the superiors. He noted that the uniformed men protecting him were “clad in iron up to the feet” around him.

Also Read:  Diarrhoea, hepatitis, hunger: in the Strip diseases will kill like bombs

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Romanians can already make reservations for direct flights to New York. Prices start from 379 euros
Romanians can already make reservations for direct flights to New York. Prices start from 379 euros
Posted on
Without Messi, with seven Argentines and one in the top 10, the 100 most expensive footballers in the world
Without Messi, with seven Argentines and one in the top 10, the 100 most expensive footballers in the world
Posted on
Mosques loudly talk about reproductive health between the rights of parents and children
Mosques loudly talk about reproductive health between the rights of parents and children
Posted on
The Amazigh New Year celebrated on January 13 and 14 at the Marina Shopping Center in Casablanca
The Amazigh New Year celebrated on January 13 and 14 at the Marina Shopping Center in Casablanca
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News