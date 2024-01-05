Romulus Ruszin-Szendi: a blood price has been set on my head

#Romulus #RuszinSzendi #blood #price #set

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, former Chief of Staff of the National Defense Staff, was a guest on Péter Hajdú’s Frizbi show, where he recalled his service in Iraq and Afghanistan and said that the situation was tense several times, Index reports.

“Many more of the resisters were looking for me to take my head home. Back then, every commander of this level had a price on his head. I will be forever grateful to the guys who protected me then”

– said Romulus Ruszin-Szendi about his time in Afghanistan.

The former head of the national defense also said that during his service in Iraq, the situation was so risky that because of the attacks, soldiers could only enter Baghdad by air, not by land. He recalled that when he was negotiating with the local police chief or governor, he did not wear a bulletproof vest, thus signaling his trust in the superiors. He noted that the uniformed men protecting him were “clad in iron up to the feet” around him.