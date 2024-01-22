Ron DeSantis withdraws from running for president

Trump has only one opponent left among the Republicans.

Ron DeSantisthe governor of Florida withdraws from the race for the Republican presidential nomination, the Washington Post and the New York Times report.

DeSantis’ campaign had high expectations before the presidential election, but since the beginning it has lost momentum almost continuously and has been massively behind throughout Donald Trump against his campaign.

In the first stop of the Republican Party’s presidential nomination series, the Iowa caucuses, DeSantis came in second, but far behind Trump.

Donald Trump thus has only one significant challenger left to become the Republican presidential candidate: Nikki HaleyTrump’s former ambassador to the UN.

DeSantis also said after his announcement that he supports Trump over the two candidates. The New Hampshire primary begins in two days.

