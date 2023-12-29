Ronald Acuña Jr. highlighted by Atlanta Braves in 2023

#Ronald #Acuña #highlighted #Atlanta #Braves

The 2023 Major League Baseball season that had the Texas Rangers as champions left many things that will be very difficult to forget. Particularly, for Ronald Acuña Jr.this last campaign you will surely want to remember every time you can.

Although the Venezuelan team, Atlanta Braveswas eliminated in the Division Series against Philadelphia Phillies, what the outfielder achieved this year cannot be overshadowed. All he showed every time he took the field was to stand and applaud as many times as necessary.

When we are just a few days away from welcoming the year 2024, the MLB on its website recalled the most memorable moments of the 2023 season. On this occasion, it was done by getting the best performance of each team in a single game and of course it could not be missed Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. the one who stood out the most for Atlanta Braves

Every team had a player who had a magnificent performance last season. In the case of Atlanta Bravesthe one who represented them was Ronald Acuña Jr. with his great performance on August 28.

That date had the meeting between Atlanta Braves ante Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, where the Venezuelan He came out as a leadoff hitter and right fielder. The outfielder who was already having a great campaign made it clear that day why he was a candidate for the National League MVP award.

Ronald Acuña Jr. He showed all his tools on the field by going 4 for 5 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and four runs scored. In addition, he also stole a couple of points to close his great performance in the match that ended 14 to 4 in favor of his team.

In turn, MLB put as an honorable mention on the side of Atlanta Braves to Matt Olson for his performance on June 30. That day before Miami Marlins He went 4 for 5 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

Without a doubt, the 2023 season will be unforgettable for Ronald Acuña Jr., and not only because of his great days. It must be remembered that in addition to being unanimously voted MVP, he became the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in one year.