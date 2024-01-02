Ronaldo’s agent revealed when the footballer will join Rostov-Levski

#Ronaldos #agent #revealed #footballer #join #RostovLevski

Levski’s winger Ronaldo will become part of Russian Rostov in a matter of days, his agent Julio Cesar Granja revealed. The exact date on which the footballer will join his new team is January 6, his representative told the Russian sports television “Mach TV” – information that was confirmed by dsport.

Ronaldo and his agent will fly to Turkey where the player will undergo a medical before going to Rostov-on-Don for the player to sign a contract with the club.

“On January 6, Ronaldo and I will fly to Turkey, where he will undergo medical examinations, after which we will sign a contract with Rostov,” Granja said.

According to the information, the 23-year-old player will sign a contract with the Russian team for a period of 4.5 years.

Ronaldo joined Levski in the summer of 2022 and so far has 12 goals and 8 assists in 66 games for the Blues in all competitions.

