Ronaldo’s transfer was about to fail, the bombs in Belgorod startled him

Ronaldo’s transfer could have been considered a sure thing, but that is not the case. There is a rather serious question mark around him and it is related to the wing of the “blues”, writes today in “Match Telegraph”.

The two parties have agreed on everything about the deal. Also, there were no problems from club to club. In recent days, however, there have been people who have seriously confused the wing head. “Are you crazy, bombs are falling there!”, announced his relatives during his vacation in Brazil. The reason for this is the attack with missiles and drones over Belgorod, which was organized by the Ukrainian military forces on the eve of the New Year. Then, for the first time, a Russian city was faced with such nightmarish moments since the war in Ukraine broke out.

Ronaldo was also advised not to believe official reports from the Russian media that all is well in the country. On the contrary, the relatives claimed that there is a serious threat from attacks not only by rockets, but also by drones. Therefore, he wanted to make sure that everything was calm in Rostov and along the Don River before he signed.

Ronaldo and his agent go to Rostov for an inspection

They check if the city is safe

“He refused to say yes to Turkey where Rostov is in camp. So he will have to travel to Russia where he wants to stay until the 10th. He wants to make sure everything is okay and Rostov is away from Special Military Operation (b.b. that’s how the Russian Federation calls the invasion of Ukraine)”, commented the media in Russia.

As is known, the local team of the same name is ready to pay nearly 2 million euros to Levski for Ronaldo, who was one of the team’s most important players in the fall. The deal is important for the “blues”, because a part of the funds will cover several contributions to the National Revenue Agency. As is known, Gerena already missed a big opportunity to make a hit in Russia. And it was last winter, when Sochi gave nearly 3 million euros to Cordoba. So far, no club has approached this offer. However, then the “blues” refused this deal because of the sanctions that were introduced by the EU against the owners of this team.

This was also the reason why the negotiations with Rostov about Ronaldo were delayed for a long time. Gerena was inclined to accept this offer only after receiving guarantees that they would take the money for their winger and not be left empty-handed.