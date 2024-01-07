Roniel Campos shows his credentials for the Vuelta al Táchira and wins the second fraction of the Vuelta a Bramón – Mundo Ciclístico Magazine

#Roniel #Campos #shows #credentials #Vuelta #Táchira #wins #fraction #Vuelta #Bramón #Mundo #Ciclístico #Magazine

The three-time champion of the Return to Táchira, Roniel Campos (Team Fundación Ángeles Hernández), the second stage of the Return to Bramón 2024, after touring 91.5 kilometers around the border city of Urena.

The 30-year-old Venezuelan runner crossed the finish line first ahead of Carlos Gálviz (Team PoliTáchira) and of Franklin Chacón (Bandes – Government of La Guaira). The former leader Yonder Godoy (Bolivarian Government of Trujillo) He entered the 12th box, 2:16 behind the winner.

With the results on the second day, the general classification underwent important changes in the top positions. Roniel Campos (Team Fundación Ángeles Hernández) went to command, the former champion of the Andean Gyre is escorted by Yonder Godoy (Bolivarian Government of Trujillo) at 18 seconds and for Rubén Flores (Team PoliTáchira)who is third, 1:20 behind the new leader.

The Venezuelan race, which is in its 52nd year and serves as preparation for the Return to Táchira will end this Sunday with the third stagewhich will have a route of 85.4 kilometers in between Rubio and the municipality of Bramón.

Vuelta a Bramón 2024 (Venezuela)

Results 2nd Stage Ureña -> Ureña (91.5 km)

1Roniel CamposFundación Ángeles Hernández2:02:092Carlos GálvizCiclismo de PoliTáchiram.t.3Franklin ChacónLa Guaira Bandesm.t.4Ricardo ZuritaTeam Osorio Grupo City Bikes2:165Francisco PeñuelaLa Guaira Bandes2:166Miguel ChacónPanadería Carabobo2:167Breinner CamargoCiclismo de PoliT áchira2:168Enrique Luis DíazFundación Ángeles Hernández2:169Enmanuel ViloriaLottery del Táchira2:1610Eduin Becerra Ángeles Hernández Foundation2:1611Yoandri RubioCamimpeg-Carbomart DT2:1612Yonder GodoyTrujillo Government2:1613Daniel Abreu Ángeles Hernández Foundation2:1614Yoisnerth RondónLa Guaira Bandes2:1615José Alarcón Ángeles Hernández Foundation2:16