Roniel Campos shows his credentials for the Vuelta al Táchira and wins the second fraction of the Vuelta a Bramón – Mundo Ciclístico Magazine

#Roniel #Campos #shows #credentials #Vuelta #Táchira #wins #fraction #Vuelta #Bramón #Mundo #Ciclístico #Magazine

The three-time champion of the Return to Táchira, Roniel Campos (Team Fundación Ángeles Hernández), the second stage of the Return to Bramón 2024, after touring 91.5 kilometers around the border city of Urena.

The 30-year-old Venezuelan runner crossed the finish line first ahead of Carlos Gálviz (Team PoliTáchira) and of Franklin Chacón (Bandes – Government of La Guaira). The former leader Yonder Godoy (Bolivarian Government of Trujillo) He entered the 12th box, 2:16 behind the winner.

With the results on the second day, the general classification underwent important changes in the top positions. Roniel Campos (Team Fundación Ángeles Hernández) went to command, the former champion of the Andean Gyre is escorted by Yonder Godoy (Bolivarian Government of Trujillo) at 18 seconds and for Rubén Flores (Team PoliTáchira)who is third, 1:20 behind the new leader.

The Venezuelan race, which is in its 52nd year and serves as preparation for the Return to Táchira will end this Sunday with the third stagewhich will have a route of 85.4 kilometers in between Rubio and the municipality of Bramón.

Vuelta a Bramón 2024 (Venezuela)
Results 2nd Stage Ureña -> Ureña (91.5 km)

1Roniel CamposFundación Ángeles Hernández2:02:092Carlos GálvizCiclismo de PoliTáchiram.t.3Franklin ChacónLa Guaira Bandesm.t.4Ricardo ZuritaTeam Osorio Grupo City Bikes2:165Francisco PeñuelaLa Guaira Bandes2:166Miguel ChacónPanadería Carabobo2:167Breinner CamargoCiclismo de PoliT áchira2:168Enrique Luis DíazFundación Ángeles Hernández2:169Enmanuel ViloriaLottery del Táchira2:1610Eduin Becerra Ángeles Hernández Foundation2:1611Yoandri RubioCamimpeg-Carbomart DT2:1612Yonder GodoyTrujillo Government2:1613Daniel Abreu Ángeles Hernández Foundation2:1614Yoisnerth RondónLa Guaira Bandes2:1615José Alarcón Ángeles Hernández Foundation2:16

Also Read:  France vs Norway LIVE SCORES; Brisbane International LIVE results; Rafael Nadal defeats Jason Kubler; Aryna Sabalenka defeats Zhu Lin; France move into semi-finals despite underdog's big effort

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Giannis Antetokounmpo enters Bucks history with a great game against the Rockets; he is only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Giannis Antetokounmpo enters Bucks history with a great game against the Rockets; he is only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Posted on
Early dementia – which 15 factors increase the risk
Early dementia – which 15 factors increase the risk
Posted on
Prevention of femicide: Psychological support for men arrested for domestic violence called for
Prevention of femicide: Psychological support for men arrested for domestic violence called for
Posted on
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Attacking Its Territory Using North Korean-Made Missiles
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Attacking Its Territory Using North Korean-Made Missiles
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News