ROOFED RICE CASE – Authorities cited as witnesses

Depositing bags of expired rice.

The scandal over spoiled rice in Mahajanga continues to generate much ink. The transfer of the suspects to the prosecution of the Anti-Corruption Center (PAC) in Antananarivo could not be carried out yesterday. It is postponed for today, according to Colonel Tahina Ravelomanana, commander of the Fiadanana Criminal Research Section (SRC).

The deputy Naivo Raholdina, vice-president of the National Assembly (VPAN) in charge of the province of Antananarivo, explained after a meeting of the Permanent Bureau of this institution, that the governor of the region Boeny, the VPAN for the province of Mahajanga, the deputies of Mahajanga II and Soalala are witnesses in the case. The elected official from Soalala, intercepted at Ivato airport, was able to return home after being heard on the SRC.

Information received at the end of last week reveals that two individuals are being held in police custody. One of them allegedly usurped the title and logo of Emergence of Madagascar, by sending a call to the Ministry of Commerce for expressions of interest in obtaining a commodity to be destroyed, namely expired rice. kept at the port of Toamasina since 2017.

Embroidery Leonard

