Rooney does not forget Tom Brady after being fired as Birmingham manager

Although in some countries there is more restraint, the truth is that the results rule the entire planet. No one better to confirm it than Wayne Rooneywho did not survive a negative series and was fired from the Birmingham City FC from English Championship. Shortly after, the most popular sports star sent an unexpected message that involved Tom Brady.

This Tuesday, on the first business day of 2024, his departure as technical director of the European team was made official. Statistics indicate that Rooney He coached 15 games, in which he had 9 defeats, 4 draws and only two victories, results that led the club to decide to dispense with the former coach of teams like the DC United or the Derby County.

Despite not being able to complete his contract and the sadness generated by the fact that he had not met the objectives stipulated upon taking office, he had the courage to face the difficult moment and issued a statement on his social networks. In it he took the opportunity to thank the owners of the Birmingham Cityin special to Tom Wagner y Tom Brady for the opportunity to lead the institution.

“I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period at the club,” said Rooney.

Likewise, the former coach of DC United in the MLS, highlighted that the time he had to work with Birmingham City was short, ensuring that to see the results he intended he needed a longer period to visualize said changes.

Tom Brady received a message from Rooney

“Football is a business of results and I recognize that they have not been at the level that I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious asset that a coach requires and I do not believe that 13 weeks were enough to supervise the changes that were needed,” he added after his departure.

Wayne’s future

The protagonists who once played or directed always emphasize that because of sport they lose many traditional routine issues: time with family, important dates or outings. For this reason, Rooney considers it time to spend time with his wife. Colleen and his sons.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, either as a player or coach, since I was 16 years old. Now, I plan to take some time with my family while I prepare for the next opportunity in my time as a coach,” he said, making it clear that his immediate future is not yet very clear.

Finally, Wazza wished Birmingham and its group of owners, among whom stands out the former NFL Tom Bradya great future in the club’s search to return to the Premier League in the medium term. “Finally, I wish Birmingham City and its owners my best wishes as they pursue their future ambitions,” he concluded.