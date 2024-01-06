ROOT RICE – Two people taken into custody

The gendarmerie had come to search the depot where a few employees were whitening the spoiled rice with two machines.

Prosecuted for embezzlement of spoiled rice and abuse of office, the prefect of police and the regional director of Commerce of Mahajanga were imprisoned in Antanimora.

An arrest warrant was issued yesterday by the Anti-Corruption Pole (PAC) against the police chief of Mahajanga, Lahiniaina Fitiavana Ravelomahay, and the regional director of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Consumption of Boeny , Mbolanirina Nadia Lambo.

The case attributed to these two authorities is linked to the scandal of expired rice recently seized at the Ex-Sotema depot in Mahajanga. Misappropriation of this spoiled commodity and abuse of office make up their offense. They have been presented since Thursday to the PAC, from where they each left with a prison ticket the next day, that is to say yesterday.

On the day of their preventive detention, two other individuals were taken to the office of the Criminal Research Section of the gendarmerie, in Fiadanana, for questioning. They will in turn be brought to the PAC prosecutor’s office as soon as their reports are ready.

These new incarcerations bring the number of suspects locked up to nine.

The first seven have been in prison in Marofoto Mahajanga for several days. They are a collector of local products, no less the owner of a company, an employee responsible for administrative documents, a machinist, a driver, an assistant driver and two dock workers.

A deafening silence surrounds the case of the other authorities cited at the start of the investigation. However, the Minister of Justice, Landy Mbolatiana Randriamanantenasoa, informed during her recent mission to Mahajanga that no person suspected in this diversion of spoiled rice will be spared. She had witnessed the destruction and incineration of rice unloaded from five trucks.

It was before Christmas, the trucks loaded with cleaned and milled rice were ready to leave for distribution when the gendarmes carried out a search of the depot. In total, three thousand two hundred and sixteen bags of rice dusted and wrapped in new bags were discovered there. Director Mbolanirina Nadia Lambo was present at the inventory carried out on December 27.

Embroidery Leonard