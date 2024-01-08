Rôrô expands his experiences in France

Coach Rôrô Rakotondrabe flew to France yesterday to follow a series of training

Eighteen days of in-depth study. Barea coach Romuald Félix Rakotondrabe flew to France yesterday afternoon to benefit from a series of training sessions.

He will begin his tour with a week at the Racing Club de Lens, from January 9 to 13. Coach Roro will continue his tour in France, with Paris FC, from January 15 to 19. And he will complete his series of training courses in Brest, from January 23 to 27. Two of these French clubs, RC Lens and Brest, play in the major championship, Ligue 1, and Paris FC, for its part, is in Ligue 2.

“My one-week stay at RC Lens is made possible thanks to Hervé Arsène Malabary, training within Paris FC thanks to the collaboration of the Federation with Bolida, whose real name is Lalaina Nomenjanahary. And regarding the training in Brest, it is the fruit of the help of a friend in France, Toky Rakotovao. Besides, I have already benefited from it within this club in 2017,” explains the coach of the national team.

More experiences

“The Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports cover my plane tickets,” he explains. “To tell the truth, it’s not exactly training that I’m going to follow in France. These clubs are all in the middle of the championship. It’s up to me to observe and collect practical methods, see how the technicians and their staff work. At every opportunity, I will ask questions according to my needs,” underlines Rôrô Rakotondrabe before his departure.

Brest is currently ranked fourth in Ligue 1 after the 17th day, credited with thirty-one points after its nine wins, four draws and four defeats. During these last five league matches, Brest have recorded four wins and one draw. Lens is, for its part, in seventh place with 26 points and has seven wins, five draws and five defeats. This club has secured three wins and one draw in its last four matches. And Paris FC occupies, after the 19th day of Ligue 2, 10th place after eight matches won, eight lost and three draws.

Such international experience is very important and useful for the continuation of the adventure of the Barea coach, Romuald Rakotondrabe, bronze medalist at Chan and gold medalist at the Island Games.

Serge Rasanda