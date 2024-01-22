Rossmann responds to the “bag scandal”. Consumers are furious with the new promotion in the drugstore

#Rossmann #responds #bag #scandal #Consumers #furious #promotion #drugstore

A promotion appeared in Rossmann stores, in which you could win free cosmetic products. The action caused dissatisfaction among some customers. Consumers accused the organizers of creating unfair and unfair promotion conditions. Rossmann’s representatives responded to the “bag scandal”.

The Rossmann drugstore chain organized a competition in which you could win bags with a surprise. To take advantage of the promotion, it was enough to buy appropriately marked products, and when paying at the checkout, after presenting the store application, the customer received a gift. Inside the bag you could find a pink headband, a facial massager and one random cosmetic. The promotion caused outrage among some consumers.

“The bag scandal” at Rossmann. Customers outraged by the promotion rules

There were opinions from angry customers on social media who believed that the promotion rules were unfair. Consumers felt that due to improperly constructed regulations, not everyone had an equal chance to win prizes. Many also complained about the fact that the drugstore chain did not limit the number of surprises issued per customer. This means that when each promotional product was purchased by one person on a separate receipt, the customer was entitled to the same number of gifts as receipts.

Therefore, there were people who took advantage of the fact that the regulations were constructed in such a way and bought wholesale the cheapest products marked with the promotion logo. In return, they received gift bags, which they then sold at online auctions for amounts that significantly exceeded the value of the purchased promotional product.

Rossmann responds to allegations: “Our promotion was intended for everyone”

Rossmann reacted to the “bag scandal”, which caused a storm on social media. In a statement sent to the Onet editorial office, the chain wrote: “Our promotion was intended for everyone who bought one of the Unique Products. We prepared 200,000 bags to promote the Unique Products. We did not limit gifts because our goal was to promote various Unique Products that were in bags: apart from two regular products, we placed products from different categories in bags.

“As with many campaigns of this type, the promotion was valid until the bags were exhausted. We do not plan to extend the campaign for now,” the statement emphasized.