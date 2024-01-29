#Roundup #Court #ruling #sends #Bayer #shares #crashing

Shares of the pharmaceutical and chemical concern Bayer fell by nearly 6% after a court in Philadelphia ordered the company to pay $2.25 billion in a lawsuit brought by a citizen who claimed that Roundup herbicide gave him cancer, the world news reported. agencies.

The scandals surrounding the plant protection preparation are related to its active substance – glyphosate. In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer came out with a position that it can cause cancer.

3 years later, in 2018, Bayer acquired Roundup maker Monsanto for $63 billion. Even at that time there were lawsuits filed against the company.

In November 2023, three individuals sued her to pay them more than $1.5 billion. Bayer’s lawyers maintained that the US Environmental Protection Agency still considers Roundup and glyphosate safe.

The current decision, which favors cancer sufferer John McKeeveson, is the worst blow to Bayer/Monsanto to date. The next Roundup trial will be held in early February in Delaware.

It’s also a “cold shower” for Bayer CEO Bill Anderson’s attempts to convince investors that he can revive the company’s success. It is still under pressure from the large liabilities inherited from the acquisition of Monsanto, Bloomberg notes.

Bayer may have to tighten its dividend policy in 2024 to free up cash, analysts at Morgan Stanley said. They expect that the company may reduce the scope of payments or stop them altogether.

Earlier in January, Bayer announced a business restructuring to improve its financial results. It is likely to lead to massive job cuts.