Routine surgery turned into quadruple amputation: American went under the knife for kidney stones, but now has no limbs

#Routine #surgery #turned #quadruple #amputation #American #knife #kidney #stones #limbs

© GoFundMe

An American woman suffered from kidney stones and needed treatment, but blood poisoning turned a routine operation into a quadruple amputation.

41-year-old Lucinda Mullins was diagnosed with a kidney stone in the weeks before the holidays. The woman was treated, but the treatment did not go as it should. Her kidney stone caused an infection and there was blood poisoning.

Mullins was rushed to hospital and sedated for days so doctors could treat her. When she woke up again, she was told that her legs had been amputated. Soon after, doctors told her she would also lose her arms because the infection had spread. If they didn’t, Mullins wouldn’t survive.

Positive

Despite the life-changing procedure, the former nurse remains very positive. “I’m just so happy to be alive. I see my children. I see my family. I have time for my husband. Those are the little things right now.”

But many other family members and friends also try to support Mullins as much as possible. “At one point I think there were 40 people in the waiting room here. The calls and the texts, the prayers and the things people have sent. The little words of encouragement. I just can’t believe people would do things like that for me.”

A GoFundMe page has already been set up to support the woman and her family. It has already raised more than $180,000.

“Cindy and her family will have to adapt their home to Cindy’s needs, her prosthetics and assistive devices. The cost of all this can be overwhelming. We started this fundraising campaign because we want to support our hero Cindy, just like her husband DJ who is always by her side,” say the organizers of the campaign.

Also Read:  FIFA threatens to exclude Brazil from international tournaments at national team and club level | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

© GoFundMe

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Four people are stabbed on a train in Tokyo
Four people are stabbed on a train in Tokyo
Posted on
Explosion on commemoration of the death of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran: 103 people killed
Explosion on commemoration of the death of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran: 103 people killed
Posted on
in which cases they can be applied – Corriere.it
in which cases they can be applied – Corriere.it
Posted on
7 Earthquake and Tsunami Detection Applications on Mobile Phones
7 Earthquake and Tsunami Detection Applications on Mobile Phones
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News