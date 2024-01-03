Routine surgery turned into quadruple amputation: American went under the knife for kidney stones, but now has no limbs

#Routine #surgery #turned #quadruple #amputation #American #knife #kidney #stones #limbs

An American woman suffered from kidney stones and needed treatment, but blood poisoning turned a routine operation into a quadruple amputation.

41-year-old Lucinda Mullins was diagnosed with a kidney stone in the weeks before the holidays. The woman was treated, but the treatment did not go as it should. Her kidney stone caused an infection and there was blood poisoning.

Mullins was rushed to hospital and sedated for days so doctors could treat her. When she woke up again, she was told that her legs had been amputated. Soon after, doctors told her she would also lose her arms because the infection had spread. If they didn’t, Mullins wouldn’t survive.

Positive

Despite the life-changing procedure, the former nurse remains very positive. “I’m just so happy to be alive. I see my children. I see my family. I have time for my husband. Those are the little things right now.”

But many other family members and friends also try to support Mullins as much as possible. “At one point I think there were 40 people in the waiting room here. The calls and the texts, the prayers and the things people have sent. The little words of encouragement. I just can’t believe people would do things like that for me.”

A GoFundMe page has already been set up to support the woman and her family. It has already raised more than $180,000.

“Cindy and her family will have to adapt their home to Cindy’s needs, her prosthetics and assistive devices. The cost of all this can be overwhelming. We started this fundraising campaign because we want to support our hero Cindy, just like her husband DJ who is always by her side,” say the organizers of the campaign.

