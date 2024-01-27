Rowan’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at a young age: ‘The roles were completely reversed’

#Rowans #mother #diagnosed #Alzheimers #young #age #roles #completely #reversed

A year later, her parents plan another visit to the doctor. “This time she was referred to a geriatric specialist. Research showed that she indeed had dementia, but my parents could not believe that. According to my mother, it was the doctor’s fault, who had not been kind.”

So they go for one second opinion to the AMC. “She was extensively examined there. Cerebrospinal fluid was also collected. It turned out she had PCA, a rare form of Alzheimer’s.” And with that result there is no way back. “She told few people about the tests, but from the moment of the diagnosis everyone was allowed to hear it. The shame was gone. She didn’t have to hide anything anymore.”

The passing

Patty was 51 when the diagnosis was made, two years after the first symptoms. “We talked about it a lot, discussed all the scenarios. My mother changed from a strong to a vulnerable and dependent woman who felt like my own child. The roles were completely reversed.”

It feels like a shock when her mother has to go to a nursing home. “We were forced to admit her. That was one of the worst things of my life.” But Rowan – together with her father and brother – tries to make Patty’s life as pleasant as possible. “As far as possible, we took her everywhere with us until the last day. We partied, went swimming and went on holiday.”

Meanwhile, her mother’s health is deteriorating rapidly. “She was restless and kept walking all the time. She used up so much energy that she couldn’t eat anymore. She fell regularly. She started to look worse and worse.” If it really doesn’t work anymore, it is decided to put her to sleep with medication. “She died three days later.”

Big miss

It is a dark page in Rowan’s life. “I hated losing my mother to the disease and it felt like a failure that we had to admit her. I saw her every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. When that stopped, I fell into a hole. Everyone says it’s better this way. That may be true, but who wants to miss their mother at the age of 32? Nobody wants that! I want her close to me. I miss her terribly.”

