Roxeanne Hazes provides clarification about postponed wedding

Roxeanne can reassure her fans, because the delay in her marriage has nothing to do with relationship problems. According to her, the causes are mainly money and bad timing. When Erik asked her to marry him seven years ago, the two had wild plans. “Like a festival site with alternative bands and food stalls. But we soon discovered how much money that costs and we thought: is that really worth it?”

In addition, Roxeanne is also not doing well mentally for a while. “Then I got pregnant, I had a miscarriage, I got pregnant again, well, then the depression.” For these reasons, the two decide to put their marriage on hold, but Roxeanne is now starting to get the itch again. “Now we are entering a phase again where I think it would be a lot of fun. And very special to experience together with Fender.”

The wedding will certainly still happen. “We actually just have to record it,” Roxeanne concludes. “Otherwise it wouldn’t happen. And I want it. I think it would be very special if, in addition to my own surname, I also get the name of my two boys.” In the meantime, as far as she is concerned, the wedding will be as simple as possible. “No big festival-like party, just get married in the town hall, with a handful of people and then nice dinner.”

The newest &C the magazine will be available in stores from tomorrow.

Roxeanne has had to deal with a lot in recent years. In Dorst Farm she talks candidly about her difficult childhood.

