Royalty expert: ‘Princess Catherine’s situation is frightening’ | Royals

Since the announcement that the Princess of Wales has been under the knife, Catherine has now been staying in a private clinic in London for eight days.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, Prince William’s wife would remain in hospital for about ten to fourteen days to recover from abdominal surgery. The palace also announced that it would not make any further announcements about Catherine’s health situation for the time being.

British royalty expert Angela Levin has been following the British royal family closely for years and believes that Catherine’s long hospital stay is ‘frightening’. The expert told GB News: “It is really very unusual to stay in hospital for a fortnight. Especially if there is also the option of receiving nursing care at home.”

She then adds: “But she has been there for eight days and they seem convinced that there is very little she can do until Easter. I find that very frightening.”

Levin is also concerned about Prince William. “I think there is a feeling of loneliness. He does his best because he has to be there for his children,” said the royalty expert.

