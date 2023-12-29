Royce de Vries looks back on 2023 ‘with great pleasure’ | Stars

#Royce #Vries #great #pleasure #Stars

Royce de Vries looks back on the year 2023 “with great pleasure”. The lawyer and son of Peter R. de Vries writes this on Instagram.

“A year in which I was able to do more great cases again, stand before the judge in a gown more than ever and we were allowed to grow as an office,” writes De Vries. “It was hard work – if only because I also wrote a book – but I look back on this year with great pleasure. On to 2024!”

De Vries published a book in November containing his father’s logbook. In the book, I promise you that I will live to be a hundred, the lawyer also shares his own diary and talks about the period after the death of his father. After a number of sales days, the book reached number 1 on the Bestseller 60 list of the CPNB book association. The book has been at the top of the list for several weeks now.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  Eugen Tomac: Earlier than January 24, Romania cannot have a decision on Schengen

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Vaccination against Influenza continues – El Sol del Centro
Vaccination against Influenza continues – El Sol del Centro
Posted on
LIVE Minimum wage 2024: What is known about the increase for next year? – Personal Finance – Economy
LIVE Minimum wage 2024: What is known about the increase for next year? – Personal Finance – Economy
Posted on
Ramūnas KARBAUSKIS: 2023 review and 10 sins of government that cannot be forgotten – Respublika.lt
Ramūnas KARBAUSKIS: 2023 review and 10 sins of government that cannot be forgotten – Respublika.lt
Posted on
The competition for the president of PFR is in its final stages
The competition for the president of PFR is in its final stages
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News