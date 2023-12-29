Royce de Vries looks back on 2023 ‘with great pleasure’ | Stars

#Royce #Vries #great #pleasure #Stars

Royce de Vries looks back on the year 2023 “with great pleasure”. The lawyer and son of Peter R. de Vries writes this on Instagram.

“A year in which I was able to do more great cases again, stand before the judge in a gown more than ever and we were allowed to grow as an office,” writes De Vries. “It was hard work – if only because I also wrote a book – but I look back on this year with great pleasure. On to 2024!”

De Vries published a book in November containing his father’s logbook. In the book, I promise you that I will live to be a hundred, the lawyer also shares his own diary and talks about the period after the death of his father. After a number of sales days, the book reached number 1 on the Bestseller 60 list of the CPNB book association. The book has been at the top of the list for several weeks now.

