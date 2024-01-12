‘Royce de Vries starts summary proceedings against AD to prevent article’

#Royce #Vries #starts #summary #proceedings #prevent #article

It is not clear what else could be published from those recordings, but De Vries is said to fear for his safety after a new publication that the newspaper is working on.

Last week the newspaper published an article based on the secret recordings, which allegedly showed that BNNVARA presenter Kasem bribed a civil servant during his time as a lawyer.

At that time, father and son De Vries had an office in law and legal advice together with Kasem.

Kasem denies the allegations. He has temporarily resigned from his work for the BNNVARA program Khalid & Sophie.

‘Intervention in press freedom’

Editor-in-chief Rennie Rijpma of the AD responds to the summary proceedings on the newspaper’s website. “I think the fact that De Vries is now, before knowing the content of the article, is filing summary proceedings to prevent publication is going a long way. Just by initiating summary proceedings, major interference is being made in the freedom of the press.”

Royce de Vries could not be reached for comment on Friday. The bar association announced earlier today that it would need one to two months to investigate the allegations against Kasem.