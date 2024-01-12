Royce de Vries takes AD to court for articles about recordings of father Peter | Media

Jan 12, 2024 at 7:34 PM Update: 2 hours ago

Royce de Vries has filed summary proceedings against it Algemeen Dagblad, the newspaper reported on Friday evening. De Vries wants to prevent the newspaper from again publishing articles about recordings that were probably made by his father Peter R. de Vries.

According to Royce de Vries, his safety is at risk if it AD publishes again about the sound recordings.

Last week the newspaper published an article about former lawyer and television presenter Khalid Kasem, who previously worked at the law firm De Vries & Kasem. Kasem, 45, allegedly told Peter R. de Vries that he had bribed an official, according to four audio recordings in the newspaper’s possession.

It AD conducted further research into the recordings last week. To this end, the newspaper again asked questions to De Vries and Kasem. De Vries then decided to file summary proceedings. The case will be heard in the court in Amsterdam on Thursday, January 18.

According to De Vries, the recordings were stolen from the phone of his father Peter R. de Vries, who was murdered in 2021. According to him, these are strictly confidential conversations between secret keepers, namely two lawyers (Kasem and he) and an office director (Peter R. de Vries). According to De Vries, the Bar Association may also join the summary proceedings.

According to AD, summary proceedings restrict press freedom

It AD regrets that De Vries is going to court. According to editor-in-chief Rennie Rijpma, its journalists work correctly by giving those involved the opportunity to respond to the publications. “I think the fact that De Vries is now, before knowing the content of the article, is filing summary proceedings to prevent publication is going far. Just by initiating summary proceedings, a major intervention in press freedom is being made,” says Rijpma.

After last week’s publications, Kasem denied being guilty of bribery. However, he will temporarily stop working as co-presenter of the BNNVARA program Khalid & Sophie down. Meanwhile, both the Judicial Institutions Service and the Amsterdam Bar Association have announced an investigation into possible bribery by Kasem.

Image: ANP

