RS will carry out study and testing to diagnose Alzheimer’s through a blood test

A SES (Rio Grande do Sul State Health Department) and the UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) signed an agreement, this Wednesday (20), to contribute to the validation of testing for brain diseases via blood tests. If successful, the method could serve as an alternative to imaging exams, which according to researchers, are expensive and not easily accessible via the SUS (Unified Health System).

The investment is around R$ 1.4 million and intends to enable the university in Rio Grande do Sul to purchase equipment capable of carrying out an innovative blood test. Eduardo Zimmer, associate professor at the Department of Pharmacology at UFRGS, explains that, after receiving the technology, the study will have a testing phase on the state’s population.

SES’s expectation is that the SUS can provide assistance with the necessary advance notice. “A union of efforts that encourages UFRGS’s research expertise in favor of something greater: broad access to early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease”, highlighted Ana Rita Facchini, president of FAURGS, the Foundation through which UFRGS participates in the agreement.

The study

The project seeks to prevent and mitigate the progression of Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms appear, identifying risk factors. The equipment, called Ultrasensitive Elisa (Simoa® HD-X Analyzer from Quanterix), will make it possible to determine positive biomarkers of the disease in neurologically healthy individuals.

The first phase of the study consists of collecting blood from three thousand volunteers and will be the basis for monitoring the research. The volunteers come from 10 cities in Rio Grande do Sul: Bento Gonçalves, Caxias do Sul, Osório, Passo Fundo, Pelotas, Porto Alegre, Santa Maria, Santo Ângelo, Uruguaiana and Veranópolis.

With this investment, Rio Grande do Sul will be able to serve as a national model, as it is in line with the WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines for combating dementia, especially Alzheimer’s disease.

The central objective is for the study to result in an examination made available to the population, becoming the foundation for the development of a national plan focused on the subject by the SUS. Furthermore, the project also aims to reduce the cost of early diagnosis and underdiagnosis of dementia in primary care, contributing to the quality of life of elderly individuals.

“The exam already exists in the world and in Brazil, but we are importing the knowledge and this increases the cost. Its realization today is around R$3.5 thousand. Rio Grande do Sul will be a pioneer in the country in testing the population (within the study), which will create national scientific evidence, providing a lower cost for the exam. We are projecting a cost of R$200.00”, emphasizes Zimmer, adding that UFRGS has multiple published research on the topic and studies with international collaborations.

The project is coordinated by ICBS/UFRGS (Institute of Basic Health Sciences of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) in partnership with the Brain Institute of PUCRS (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul).

Diagnosis

Medical and scientific literature shows that degenerative diseases begin to develop 20 to 30 years before signs appear. With the possibility of identifying the disease on a large scale, with a blood test, there is more time for management before symptoms appear. Innovation also allows us to generate more data for effective public health policies in the country.