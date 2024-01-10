RTVE contributes to social well-being by donating prizes to eight projects

#RTVE #contributes #social #wellbeing #donating #prizes #projects

Radio Televisión Española (RTVE) has decided donate a total of 47,500 euros from the awards obtained by several of its television and radio programs to eight projects promoted by associations dedicated to research, health, inclusion and nature conservation.

This exemplary action reflects RTVE’s commitment to social well-being and positive impact on society.

The beneficiary organizations of this generous donation have been carefully selected and meet rigorous standards of transparency and social commitment. RTVE, in line with its internal policies and in consultation with the winners, has distributed these funds in a way that addresses various causes of great relevance.

One of RTVE’s emblematic programs, ‘Informe Semanal’, has decided to allocate its National TV Award, endowed with 30,000 euros, to four outstanding social causes. The organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) will receive 12,000 euros for its ‘RSF Safe Space’ project, aimed at supporting journalists who face threats while exercising their right to information. In addition, 9,000 euros will go to the ‘Beta-RRRC Research Study’ of the Pasqual Maragall Foundation, which focuses on the early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. Another 4,500 euros will go to the ‘Seniors in company’ project of the Grandes Amigos Foundation, while the remaining 4,500 euros will promote the work of the Barandilla Association in ‘Unwanted Solitudes’, a project that seeks to remove people with serious problems from isolation. mental health.

The ‘King of Spain Award for Environmental Journalism’, worth 10,000 euros and awarded to the ‘Green Beetle’ program, has been directed at reforestation and energy improvement projects in areas degraded by fires or logging, both inside and outside Spain. These actions include the restoration of burned areas in the Iruelas Valley (Ávila), support for the REDD+ project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, affected by wood extraction, and support for the ‘Ecofiltro’ project of improved stoves and purification of water in Guatemala. In addition to contributing to environmental conservation, these actions help offset the carbon footprint generated by RTVE’s audiovisual productions.

The Radio 5 station has also contributed to this noble cause by allocating its distinctions to two associations. The Orekabide Foundation will receive 2,000 euros to promote the ‘Suma +’ project, aimed at supporting people diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression. On the other hand, the Manantial Foundation will obtain 1,800 euros granted by the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine for the ‘#Rayadas’ project, which focuses on caring for the mental health of young people in the educational environment.

Finally, the Amalgama association, dedicated to the fight against inequalities and sexist violence, will receive 3,700 euros to promote the ‘CuidARTE’ project, which provides specific support to migrant women. These funds come from the remainder of prizes received in 2022 and that could not be allocated together with the 66,000 euros donated that year.