Rúben Amorim highlights Sporting’s combativeness, Gyokeres talks about an incredible night and promises to explain the celebration…if he is champion

Sporting’s coach and striker spoke in the flash interview that followed the Lions’ 2-0 home victory over FC Porto.

After seeing Sporting beat FC Porto 2-0 in Alvalade and isolate themselves at the top of the table after 14 rounds, Rúben Amorim recognized the importance of the triumph over an opponent who hadn’t won in a long time and praised Eduardo’s performance Quaresma, while Viktor Gyokeres, man of the match, with a goal and an assist, highlighted the energy with which the Leonine team played and spoke of an “incredible” night, promising to explain the way they celebrate goals…if Sporting were champions .

Rúben Amorim

“We understood what FC Porto was going to do. We weren’t strong in the exits, still. We were combative and that’s important against FC Porto. We increased the level of aggression.”

“It’s a championship game. Obviously we hadn’t won in a long time. We had lost because of details and we had good moments in those games. We won because we didn’t let FC Porto play. It doesn’t mean anything, because next week it could change.”

“Coates was injured almost in the last play of training. We repeated the tactical work for Quaresma to enter. During the week Quaresma did the tactical work. He had an excellent game. I’m not worried about Eduardo Quaresma having a good game, but rather play two or three good games. You have to take the next step and maintain this consistency”

Viktor Gyokeres

“It was a difficult game. We knew we had to play well to win. We started well, I don’t know why the second goal was disallowed. But we had some space to play, we scored another goal and didn’t concede. That’s important in these games.”

“We played with more energy and with a lot of desire. All the fans helped. It was incredible what we managed to do tonight.”

“If we want to be first we have to be first. We have to win both against the big teams and against others if we want to have a good season”

“The celebration? If we win the championship, I say”

