Ruben Nicolai suffered a ‘panic attack’ after a disastrous year: ‘Too much drinking, too little sleep’ | Show

#Ruben #Nicolai #suffered #panic #attack #disastrous #year #drinking #sleep #Show

Ruben Nicolai had what he calls a ‘kind of panic attack’ in 2014 after a disastrous year. The 48-year-old presenter said this on Sunday evening in the winter special of Casa di Beau. ‘I ended up sitting on the ground because I was afraid of falling.’

Nicolai was featured on Sunday evening in Beau van Erven Dorens’ program. He was a guest with Gordon, who talked about his suicide attempts, and the recently dismissed Ajax coach Maurice Steijn. During a chat with Van Erven Dorens, Nicolai’s family life was discussed. He said, visibly emotional, that he has been ‘a wet mop’ since the birth of his children.

“It also very much indicates what is important in life,” said Van Erven Dorens, who wondered whether Nicolai had ever neglected that. Yes, the presenter admitted, although that has changed since the birth of his children. “Then I started living more consciously, paying more attention, thinking more about how to stay true to myself.” That also meant that Nicolai said no more to other things. “And don’t be afraid of not making friends.”

That used to be different, Nicolai said. He ‘waved’ along with everything and everyone. Van Erven Dorens asked whether he had ever been treated for this. Nicolai burst out laughing. “That sounds very intense. But yes, I once took a course for that in England.” And although he didn’t want to cry at the time, he burst into tears at the first question.

‘Disaster year’

It did not come out of the blue that Nicolai reacted so violently at that time. “Was that the disaster year of 2013?” Van Erven Dorens recalled. “2014, yes,” Nicolai corrected him. “That was terrible. Four people close to me who died. And the divorce has just been initiated. Still working hard, not living healthily, drinking a lot, not getting enough sleep. Just really unhealthy.”

That’s why things went wrong not much later. “One Monday I was preparing a company performance for that evening and then I had a kind of half panic attack. I don’t know exactly if that was it, but it certainly didn’t feel relaxed.” Nicolai was so shocked by this that he sat down on the ground because he was afraid of falling over. “That was such a strange feeling. I can’t remember it well at all.”

It ended well in the end: his ex invited him to watch Frozen with the children to clear his mind. “So you have a very sweet ex,” Van Erven Dorens concluded. Nicolai had no choice but to agree. ,,Yes Yes.”

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access