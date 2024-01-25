Rubiales, Vilda, Luque and Rivera, on trial for the kiss and pressure on Jenni Hermoso: “It was not consensual” | Relief

#Rubiales #Vilda #Luque #Rivera #trial #kiss #pressure #Jenni #Hermoso #consensual #Relief

The four of them. Luis Rubiales, Jorge VildaAlbert Luque and Rubén Rivera will go to trial for the “non-consensual” kiss to Jenni Hermoso after the Sydney final, and las subsequent pressures both her and her family to save the position of the former president of the RFEF.

Judge Francisco de Jorge, ending the investigation, has proposed trying the former president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubialesalong with the still sports director of the men’s team, Albert Luque, the former coach of the women’s team Jorge Vilda (now coach of Morocco) and the still marketing manager of the Federation Rubén Rivera by subsequent pressures to which the player was subjected to agree to hold a public demonstration stating that the kiss had been consensual.

In the order to move to an abbreviated procedure, which is the formula for deciding that after the initial investigation, the case goes to trial, The judge ends up reaching the conclusion that the kiss to the player “was not consensual and was a unilateral and surprising initiative” by the investigated Luis Rubiales.. Now the case will be tried by another magistrate, since in the final phase which is the one that can end in a conviction. Therefore, the initial bravado of the former president of the Federation dissipates, assuming that the case was going to be dismissed. It has not been like that: there will be a trial.

The judge also explains that It does not matter the intention with which it was carried out.. “The erotic purpose or not or the state of euphoria and agitation experienced as a consequence of the extraordinary sporting triumph are elements whose consequence and legal consequences must be assessed in the oral trial before the body in charge of the prosecution.” He further explains that at this procedural moment Its function is limited to appreciating that there is sufficient evidence of the commission of the events narrated in your record and that these events are criminally relevant.therefore an accusation being perfectly sustainable.

«It affects the sphere of intimacy»



For De Jorge, in his final conclusions, it has not been necessary to make a detailed qualification or specify the specific criminal types, “since it is enough to appreciate that in the most severe of the possible classifications they would not exceed the scope of penalties that fall within within the abbreviated procedure”.

In this case, it indicates that kissing on the lips “affects the sphere of intimacy reserved for sexual relations, particularly in the context of two adults.”

Pressures from Vilda, Luque and Rivera



Jorge Vilda was the first fired in the RFEF, after the Sydney final, the non-consensual kiss and everything that happened afterwards. With the agreed succession of Pedro Rocha, A renewal was promised to both the players and the Government, but it was limited to just three more dismissals. Two of those who will now go to trial remain in the RFEF: Albert Luque and Rubén Rivera. He considers that there are indications of the existence of a concerted action by the three, agreed with Luis Rubiales, “to break the will of Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes and get her to agree to record a video in which she said that the kiss had been consensual.”

These facts, according to the judge, could mean a criminal offense linked to the main crime for which Luis Rubiales is going to be triedeven regardless of whether it could eventually have the nature of a minor crime, something that is not prejudged in this order.

