Rudy Clavel spoke about facing Messi: “It has to motivate you”

The FAS captain and Selecta player gave words about their duel against Inter Miami and the stars they will face. Expect the best from the Blue

After the match against Isidro Metapán, in the Quiteño stadiumwhich ended in a draw (1-1), the captain of CD FAS, Rudy Clavel, talked about the game, but also about what it will be like to join the Selecta. The defender is called up for the duel against Leo Messi’s Inter Miami and the rest of the stars.

Regarding what this duel and playing against world elite figures means to Clavel, he was honest: “It is a joy and it is something that has to motivate you as a player to face those players.”

“We hope, as I say, that everything goes well, and that we adapt to the new coach’s idea,” he reiterated.

Of that match, he said: “It’s going to be a nice match. We hope and trust in God that all things turn out very well, and thus take a big step in the national team.”

Rudy Clavel spoke about the tie between FAS and Metapán and Messi’s duel against Selecta. Photo: EDH Varinia Escalante

Regarding parity against the Jaguars, he declared: “A bittersweet taste, the truth is. We wanted the win, we were looking for the win, unfortunately we were not given what we wanted to do, which was to start on the right foot.”

“Now, we have to prepare for the next game. The players should be congratulated for how they performed,” he added.

Whether or not the fatigue and bad preseason that coach Raúl Arias mentioned mattered, he expressed: “About the last thing, it cost us a little, but in the end those are not excuses, we are all aware of what we have to play for and what we must do in the tournament,” he concluded.

THESE WERE THEIR STATEMENTS:

