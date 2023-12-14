RUGBY 15-MADAGASCAR CUP

COSFA (red) aims for the Madagascar Cup on December 17 and promises a reunion with FTM in the Super Cup next year

The soldiers had their revenge by winning with a score of 22-20, in front of the rugby players of Manjakaray. They will play the final against the Uscar players on Sunday.

The verdict is in. Cosfa brought down the reigning Madagascar champion, FT Manjakaray in the semi-final of the Madagascar Cup, played yesterday at the Makis stadium in Andohatapenaka, in a match played in the rain during the second half of the match .

With high morale to wash away the affront of defeat, during the final of the Madagascar XXL Energy Top 20 championship, the Cosfa soldiers thwarted the forecasters who bet on the victory of FT Manjakaray. As soon as the haka between the two teams was launched, the atmosphere at the Andohatapenaka stadium went up a notch with the cries of the Manjakaray supporters, who entered into a trance with their flag bearers. An electric atmosphere with the rivalry between the two flagship clubs of Malagasy rugby.

Manjakaray kicked off with a first foray, rewarded by a melee which yielded nothing. In response, the military scored their first try after the sixth minute of play to lead 7-0. From shepherd to shepherdess, FT Manjakaray came back with a converted try, 7-7 (10′). The physical challenge between the thirty players on the field continued until the break, with a score of 15-10 for the soldiers.

Almost the entire second half was played in the rain and it had an impact on the way the two teams played. Hand faults continued and Manjakaray played outside their style of play.

Drop assassin

The soldiers, more enterprising in each melee and very strong in defense, took the upper hand and ended up winning, feeling freed from a burden. This Sunday, they will meet the rugby players from the urban commune in the final. “My players have the mission to beat FT Manjakaray today (yesterday). They succeeded in this mission and without underestimating our opponent in the final on Sunday, we set the objective of winning this Madagascar Cup,” confides Rija Randrianarison, coach of Cosfa.

In the other semi-final match between Uscar and TAM from Anosibe, the rugby players from the urban commune won with a score of 25 to 22, in a match full of twists and turns. Radadatoa or Herizo Soloniaina Rasoanaivo, single-handedly killed all the hopes of Anosibe players by scoring 20 points with four penalty kicks, two drops with a successful conversion.

The two teams separated with a score of 19-13 at the break. TAM did everything to come back to the score and got back to 19 all (48′) then 22 all (76′). Radadatoa killed the hopes of the TAM rugby players by scoring a killer drop in the 78th minute. “With Radadatoa in great shape, all hope is allowed for the Uscar and I think that our players will do everything necessary to seek this Madagascar Cup on Sunday,” confides Luc Herimanitra, Uscar supporter.

Donné Raherinjatovo