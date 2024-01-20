RUGBY- AROI – Malagasy Rugby shifts into higher gear

Some players have the necessary morphology of rugby players

Malagasy Rugby enters the third phase of detection of future residents of the Makis national team from 8 a.m. today at the Makis Andohatapenaka stadium. The objective is to finalize the list of 12 players in the U16 and U18 category who will represent Madagascar at the AROI tournament which will take place on March 8 and 9, the host country of which remains to be determined between Madagascar, Mauritius and Reunion.

After the first selection test last Saturday, followed by the second test last Wednesday, Malagasy Rugby released two lists totaling 79 young rugby players from different clubs such as US Ankadifotsy, TFM Ankasina, UAS Cheminot, SABNAM and many others. In order to have at its disposal talented young players with the required size, young players from Mahajanga, Toamasina and Toliara will be tested today from 8 a.m. at the Makis Andohatapenaka stadium.

As we approach the month of March, Malagasy Rugby has kicked into high gear to publish as quickly as possible the list of 30 players between the two categories and will accelerate preparation because the objective is to seize the two medals. or put into play.

As a reminder, last year, the Makis U18 boys won the gold medal in front of Reunion at home (29-14), while the Makis U16 boys lost to Reunion with a score of 7- 17.

Decisive

Veloarison Daniel Andriamparanjatovo, one of those responsible for monitoring and recruiting young rugby players, explained: “The objective is to have young players whose height is around 1.77 m, because skill is no longer enough to win a match in the field. In rugby, size matters a lot. This is why the detection of players from other regions outside the Capital is necessary. Malagasy Rugby intends to have a list of players who will benefit from continuous training and learning and who will accelerate for the lucky ones. From this list, which is subject to change, young rugby players will play in the U16, U18, U20 category up to senior level depending on their progress.”

National technical director Antsoniandro Andrianorosoa confirmed: “the first week allowed us to identify young talents. We explained to them what Malagasy Rugby expects of them and they became aware of it. Now training will intensify and little by little the squad will decrease until we obtain the final list of players who will represent Madagascar at the AROI tournament.

Donné Raherinjatovo