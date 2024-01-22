RUGBY – AROI TOURNAMENT – Preparation intensifies

The young rugby players who came to the Makis Andohatapenaka stadium on Saturday have potential

The Makis Andohatapenaka stadium was buzzing on Saturday. Various matches were organized for young rugby players in the U16 and U18 category, who are currently preparing for their participation in the 2024 Indian Ocean Rugby Association (Aroi) tournament, scheduled for 8 and 9 March. This brings together the islands of the Indian Ocean, notably Reunion, Mauritius and Madagascar.

At first glance, some players are talented and have size. With determination and perseverance as well as the lessons of coaches who closely follow all the actions on the field, Madagascar will have players capable of going far. Provided, however, that they respect the instructions of the coaches and follow a healthy lifestyle when practicing sport.

“Madagascar can go far in rugby sevens, because our morphology is quite close to that of the Kenyans who are now breaking through on the world rugby sevens scene. These young people who already have the ambition to join the national team must behave responsibly. If our sevens rugby players, ten years ago, gave everything for Malagasy rugby, today’s young people are primarily aiming for fame in front of their peers,” confides Martin Nandrianina Rabenja, a forty-year-old who came to see the level of the young players.

As March approaches, Malagasy Rugby technicians are keeping a close eye on potential players. The training sessions will continue from this week and will intensify to achieve a physique capable of competing with players from neighboring islands.

Rude concurrence

Andry Randriananteinaina, coach of the U16 category, explains:

“On Saturday we tried to detect the strengths and weaknesses of our young players. Their strong point lies in speed and tackling, two effective weapons in rugby sevens. Their weak point is always physicality compared to the opponents, but this is not a big handicap in rugby sevens, because we intend to focus our playing system on the DNA of Malagasy rugby: speed and tackling. . »

The young players showed their enthusiasm and displayed their determination in this recruitment campaign. According to Tsilaviniaina Randriamampionona, from the US Ankadifotsy club, her dream has been to join the national team since a young age.

“This year, I will do everything to convince recruiters by showing everything I know in rugby. »

For Safidy Heritiana Tsirava, “the competition will be tough, but I am ready to take up the challenge by giving the best of myself to convince recruiters”.

Donné Raherinjatovo

