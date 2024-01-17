RUGBY- AROI – Two hundred and sixty-eight young people take the first test

After the first test on Saturday, at the Makis Andohatapenaka stadium, Malagasy Rugby released the list of two hundred and sixty-eight players selected for the next phase. The aim of this series of tests is to find young players, men and women, in the U18 category, and U16 rugby players. Among the U18 girls, thirty players were selected against one hundred and thirteen for the boys, while, in the U16 category, Malagasy Rugby chose one hundred and twenty-five players.

To accelerate the detection of future members of the Malagasy national team, the national technical management of Malagasy Rugby called these young people today, from 1 p.m., at the Makis stadium in Andohatapenaka. They are invited to bring supporting documents (copy of birth certificate) attesting to their age and sports outfits for the rest of the event.

Donné Raherinjatovo