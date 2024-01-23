RUGBY LADIES – MARCEL RAKOTOMALALA

Marcel Rakotomalala, president of Malagasy Rugby.

Present at the Makis Andohatapenaka stadium on Saturday, Marcel Rakotomalala, president of Malagasy Rugby, gave an overview of Malagasy rugby and upcoming international events.

Madagascar will once again host the African women’s first division rugby union championship. Where are we in its preparation?

Rugby Africa has confidence in the management style of the Malagasy Rugby team and is satisfied with what we organized last year. The presence of numerous spectators has something to do with it. It is always an honor for the country to host this continental game, which will take place this year from May 3 to 12. Madagascar will once again challenge South Africa, Kenya and Cameroon on its soil. Preparation will start at the beginning of February and we set ourselves the goal of reaching one of the two qualifying places for the 2025 World Cup.

In 2023, we were defeated from the start by Kenya and we struggled to outclass Cameroon, not to mention South Africa, the super favorite. What are our chances this year?

Playing at home is always an advantage. This is why we did everything to obtain, once again, the opportunity to host this African championship. In 2023, there was a lineup error in front of Kenya. In addition, two pillars of our national team were absent. This year, we have opted to field some great players in our forward packs and they are determined to achieve good results. In short, we really have the chance to win.

Two places are up for grabs at the 2025 World Cup. Can you provide more details?

This African championship qualifies for the World Cup in Group A, the world’s elite first division. The team which is African champion is automatically qualified. The other finalist team qualifies for the World Cup from Group B, a sort of second division. The goal for us is to win one of these two places.

Every year, Madagascar honors international releases. What are you planning this year?

Malagasy Rugby plans to honor seven international outings, starting with the Aroi tournament. There will then be the Barthes Trophy for U20 boys, the CAN for men’s and women’s rugby sevens, and the CAN for senior men’s rugby union. Malagasy Rugby has never failed in its mission of sending the national team abroad, since we have been at the head of the Federation. But these outings require at least a billion ariary and the sale of entry tickets to the Makis Andohatapenaka stadium is largely insufficient to honor them. I would like to take this opportunity to call out the detractors: how much did they contribute to help the Makis men and women? It’s up to us to meditate on this. In any case, I appeal to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and especially to the State to support us.

The Analamanga rugby league has not yet been formed? What are the reasons ?

A leadership struggle within this league is the main reason and the DRJS of Analamanga has put obstacles in the way so that the election does not succeed. I don’t know why. This year, we will do everything to ensure that the election takes place.

What about local competitions?

Malagasy rugby is among the most structured federations in the Big Island. The objective is to develop Malagasy rugby from the ground up, like school rugby. A new formula for the national championship with the Top 12 will be organized alongside the other national championships.

Donné Raherinjatovo