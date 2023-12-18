RUGBY – MADAGASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP

SC Besaret

And six in a row. The rugby women of the Sporting Club de Besarety or SCB have won the title of champion of Madagascar rugby union first women’s division for six years in a row since 2017. By beating the players of FTF Antohomadinika with a score of 17-11, the players of Besarety dominate women’s rugby in Madagascar for the moment. This was the result of the grand final played yesterday at the Makis stadium in Andohatapenaka in a rather balanced match until the 78th minute.

Motivated by the ambition to dethrone Besarety from its throne, the Antohomadinika players led by the three members of the national team Nandrianina, Claudia and Monica dominated the first ten minutes. In the thirteenth minute, Tiana Jinah of SC Besarety got a yellow card. Taking advantage of their surplus, FTF Antohomadinika opened the scoring with a try from Prisca (N°11) to lead 5-0, 13′.

Upon her return to the field after 10 minutes of yellow card penalty, Tiana Jinah brought light to her team by scoring her first try, 5-5.22′. Honorat, Antohomadinika’s number 15 scored a penalty kick and his team took the lead to lead 8-5.40′ and that was the score for the half.

The two teams played at a false rhythm upon returning from the locker room because during the first ten minutes of the second period, no points were scored. Antohomadinika dominated possession by playing on his strong point, the three quarter-wings.

On a penalty kick from Honorat, Antohomadinika took the lead to lead 11-10. On a counter well carried out by the Besarety players, Tiana Jinah offered the victory for Besarety by scoring her double in a try in the 79th, a try transformed by Noromalala, synonymous with a sixth title for Besarety. The final score was 17-11.

After the final, Claudia Rasoarimalala, captain of FTF Antohomadinika, was very disappointed but not dejected: “We had victory in our hands but due to speed and haste, we were unable to manage our lead. Getting to the final and being beaten by a few points against Besarety bodes well for the future. We will try to be up to the task next season.”

As for Tiana Jinah, author of two tries for SC Besarety, she says that “it’s a victory for the whole team. This victory was achieved through solidarity and cohesion between the girls and compared to the opponent, we are technically superior,” she concludes.

Donné Raherinjatovo