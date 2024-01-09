RUGBY- MAKIS U16/U18 – Malagasy Rugby is looking for players for AROI 2024

U16 rugby players

Like every year, in January, Malagasy Rugby is organizing, this Saturday, at the Makis Andohatapenaka stadium, a day of detection of young rugby players in the U16 category for rugby X and young rugby women and rugby sevens, in the U18 category. . This is part of the preparation for the Indian Ocean Rugby Association (Aroi) rugby tournament which will be held in Reunion on March 8 and 9. The objective for recruiters is to find a young generation capable of constituting the Makis boys U16 and U18 national teams, with a view to this Indo-Oceanic tournament.

The national technical director, Antsoniandro Andrianorosoa, explained that Aroi wants to “encourage young U16 and U18 players to get involved in rugby and this tournament is one of the means that the Association uses. As a result, preparation requires a lot of time and to be ready for the big day, we are looking for young, experienced players.”

To avoid age fraud, young players who will come this Saturday are invited to bring certain supporting documents, players born between 2008-2009 for the U16s and between 2006-2007 for the U18s. This call is open to all interested clubs. They will have until January 11 to come forward. As a reminder, last year, the U18 junior Makis dominated the Reunion team with a score of 29 to 14 in the final, and they thus won gold. While the U16 boys lost, with a score of 7-17, to the Reunion Islanders. This year, Madagascar is aiming for the gold medals at stake.

Donné Raherinjatovo