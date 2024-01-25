RUGBY Sevens – An open tournament to detect future Makis

The aging Makis women’s national team (in green) requires rejuvenation.

Two days of tournament at Makis Andohatapenaka stadium, February 3 and 4. Malagasy Rugby is organizing, in fact, an Open tournament in order to detect the future residents of the two national teams, senior men and women, of rugby sevens.

This year, Madagascar will participate in the African Cup of Nations in this discipline. As Antsoniandro Andrianorosoa, national technical director (DTN) of Malagasy Rugby, confides, this is the primary objective of this detection tournament. “In order to have a reserve of players capable of defending the Malagasy flag, we are organizing this competition which is open to all clubs, because the Federation needs a list of players at its disposal. From this tournament onwards, players will be ranked in points based on their performance and, from this ranking, we will give priority to the best. »

Sevens rugby is a discipline that corresponds well to the morphology of Malagasy players. To develop the discipline, Malagasy Rugby plans to organize a national championship. “The list of participating clubs will be known on February 1 and the selection criteria will be scrupulously scrutinized, in order to avoid discontent from all the contenders who do not respect the conditions set by the recruiters,” concludes the DTN.

Donné Raherinjatovo