RUGBY XV-MADAGASCAR CUP

THE Cosfa soldiers found a smile by lifting the winner’s trophy

The Armed Forces Omnisports Club (Cosfa) defeated the Antananarivo-Renivohitra Sports and Cultural Union (Uscar) yesterday in the final of the Madagascar Cup.

Victory in pain. The final of the 2023 Madagascar Cup played yesterday at the Makis stadium in Andohatapenaka saw the victory of Cosfa in front of Uscar with a score of 32-15 in an Andohatapenaka stadium shunned by part of the public completely different compared to the semi-final match on December 12.

The Cosfa soldiers kicked off at 3:7 p.m. Very determined and led by Herizo Soloniaina Rasoanaivo, known as Radadatoa, the rugby players from the urban commune dominated the first eight minutes without managing to score. After the storm passed, the soldiers returned to the match by opening the score with a penalty kick 3-0 (11′). After 13 minutes of play, Cosfa scored their second penalty kick to lead 6-0.

The confrontation became more physical with increasingly violent shocks. On a muscular commitment from player number 8 of Uscar, his gesture was penalized by a red card. The Cosfa player who was the victim of his actions was knocked out by the blow he received, forcing the medical staff to intervene to take him to intensive care outside the Andohatapenaka stadium. Fortunately he came back after 10 minutes walking but due to the risk of concussion, he can no longer come back and play.

One minute after the red card, a player from the urban municipality is again penalized with a yellow card. Playing fifteen against thirteen, the outnumbered soldiers found the fault by scoring a first penalty try, 13-0, 27′. The second try came two minutes later and the score was 18-0. By two errors from the military, Radadatoa scored two penalty kicks to return to 18-6, end of the first part.

Super cup at the end of January

As in the first half, Uscar dominated the first five minutes giving Radadatoa an opportunity to score another penalty kick followed by a drop, 18-12 after 52 minutes of play. It was the last point marked by the rugby players of the urban commune while the soldiers managed two tries, a penalty try in the 58th minute and a try in the 73rd to lead 32-12. After the bell, Herizo Soloniaina Rasoanaivo scored a final penalty kick. The final score was 32-15 for the military.

For Rija Randrianarison, coach of Cosfa, his team’s victory was predictable, without forcing too much. “We tried to use our strengths. The red card obtained by the Uscar player made our task easier,” he admits.

As for Anthony Razafindratsimba, captain of Uscar, he was very critical of the arbitration: “The referee’s decision was fatal to us, perhaps the federation has already prepared the super cup between Cosfa and FT Manjakaray to make more money later, I don’t know.”

As for Marcel Rakotomalala, president of Malagasy Rugby, he was satisfied with the work carried out by his team and is already preparing for next season. “The 2023 season ended today (yesterday). To start the 2024 season, the Super Cup between Cosfa and FT Manjakaray scheduled for the end of January will open the season,” he concludes.

Donné Raherinjatovo