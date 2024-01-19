Rui Vitória: «Salah? Of course I’m worried»

The Egypt coach still doesn’t know the severity of his star’s injury, suffered in the draw with Ghana (2-2) and which leaves the Liverpool forward in doubt for the match on matchday 3 with Cape Verde

Egypt continues without winning in this African Cup of Nations, but the situation does not seem to bother Rui Vitória, coach of the Pharaohs, who, this Thursday, after another 2-2 draw, this time against Ghana, once again highlighted his « complete trust” in the team. Even worse is Salah’s injury…

«I have complete confidence in my team, because tonight I saw men who fought until the end. Victory, however, ended up eluding us. Even so, we showed great qualities against a revitalized Ghana. The players applied our instructions perfectly. And I felt there was room to win this game”, said the former Benfica and Vitória de Guimarães coach.

New two-goal draw, just like against Mozambique; Liverpool striker injured

However, as mentioned, the hamstring injury suffered by Salah, in the 45+2 minute, with the score still at 0-0, could be a concern, with the Liverpool striker being doubtful for the next match.

“At the moment I cannot comment on the severity of the injury. But of course I’m worried and I just hope it’s not too serious. It is important to maintain the same state of mind for the next game against Cape Verde [segunda-feira, dia 22]», concluded Rui Vitória.

